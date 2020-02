Islam Times - Syria’s army discovered a weapons workshop inside a textiles factory in al-Muhandisin area, west of Aleppo, used by terrorist groups for manufacturing shells for targeting residential areas.

The Syrian army forces regained control over the strategic town of Maarat al-Numan during the last week of January, as they advanced in the southeastern countryside of the Idlib province.The military forces also reclaimed full control of the strategic M5 highway connecting Aleppo and its surrounding areas as well as western districts of the city, in the north of the country, and Damascus in the south.