0
Wednesday 26 February 2020 - 10:26

Malaysia’s Mahathir Mohamad Proposes Unity Govt after Resignation

Story Code : 846930
Malaysia’s Mahathir Mohamad Proposes Unity Govt after Resignation
Political factions have been jockeying for position after a bloc of ruling coalition lawmakers and opposition parties attempted to form a new government and stop the rise of Mahathir's designated successor Anwar Ibrahim.

There were also reports that lawmakers from the collapsed "Pact of Hope" coalition, which stormed to a shock victory in 2018, had unexpectedly thrown their support behind Anwar to become leader.

"Party politics must be put aside for now," said Mahathir, who quit Monday after the failed bid to form a new government, in a televised address to the nation.

"If allowed, I will try to form an inclusive government, not siding with any political parties."

Mahathir, at 94 the world's oldest leader, said he resigned because he was not ready to work with the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), the party of disgraced ex-prime minister Najib Razak.

Najib is now standing trial accused of plundering billions of dollars from state fund 1MDB.
Comment


Featured Stories
Leader Thanks Health Minister, Medical Staff for Bravely Fighting Coronavirus
Leader Thanks Health Minister, Medical Staff for Bravely Fighting Coronavirus
Yemeni Troops Down Saudi-Led Spy Drone in Najran
Yemeni Troops Down Saudi-Led Spy Drone in Najran
27 February 2020
Mitiga International Airport in Libya
Mitiga International Airport in Libya's Tripoli Suspends Activity Due to Shelling
27 February 2020
Saudi Arabia Temporarily Bars Entry for Pilgrims as Coronavirus Fears Escalate
Saudi Arabia Temporarily Bars Entry for Pilgrims as Coronavirus Fears Escalate
27 February 2020
Iran Decries US Push for Violation of UNSC Resolution
Iran Decries US Push for Violation of UNSC Resolution
27 February 2020
Diplomat Slams Shameful Remarks of Dubowitz about Coronavirus in Iran
Diplomat Slams Shameful Remarks of Dubowitz about Coronavirus in Iran
26 February 2020
Sanders Accuses AIPAC of Giving Platform to
Sanders Accuses AIPAC of Giving Platform to 'Bigotry'
26 February 2020
21 People Killed and 186 Injured During Clashes in New Delhi
21 People Killed and 186 Injured During Clashes in New Delhi
26 February 2020
UNSC Renews Yemen Sanctions
UNSC Renews Yemen Sanctions
26 February 2020
Trump Confesses Iran Hatred Against ISIS: Zarif
Trump Confesses Iran Hatred Against ISIS: Zarif
26 February 2020
US Sanctions 13 Foreign Entities For Supporting Iran Missile Program
US Sanctions 13 Foreign Entities For Supporting Iran Missile Program
26 February 2020
Iranian Naval Fleet Docking at Jakarta Port of Indonesia
Iranian Naval Fleet Docking at Jakarta Port of Indonesia
25 February 2020
Erdogan Announced that Two Turkish Servicemen Die in Libya
Erdogan Announced that Two Turkish Servicemen Die in Libya
25 February 2020