0
Wednesday 26 February 2020 - 10:48

Iran Condemned Recent Israeli Strikes on Damascus and Gaza

Story Code : 846934
Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi
Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi
In a statement on Tuesday, Mousavi denounced the inhumane act of Zionist military forces in insulting the body of a Muslim Palestinian martyr, saying the Zionists’ brutal and inhumane act is a sign of their wolfish nature and their failure to adhere to minimum humanitarian and ethical principles in dealing with Palestinians, the Foreign Ministry’s website reported.

The Iranian diplomat also emphasized the necessity for prosecution and punishment of the Quds occupiers in international courts as war criminals.

Mousavi further praised the Palestinian people’s legitimate struggles and heroic resistance, saying resistance and national unity is the only option for Palestinians in the fight against the occupiers.

He further deplored the international community’s inaction in the face of the repeated crimes committed by the Israeli regime in the occupied Palestine and the violation of sovereignty and attacks on neighboring countries.

Several people were killed in an Israeli airstrike on Damascus, a war monitor said on Monday, as Israel confirmed raids on the Syrian capital as well as on the besieged Gaza Strip.
Comment


Featured Stories
Leader Thanks Health Minister, Medical Staff for Bravely Fighting Coronavirus
Leader Thanks Health Minister, Medical Staff for Bravely Fighting Coronavirus
Yemeni Troops Down Saudi-Led Spy Drone in Najran
Yemeni Troops Down Saudi-Led Spy Drone in Najran
27 February 2020
Mitiga International Airport in Libya
Mitiga International Airport in Libya's Tripoli Suspends Activity Due to Shelling
27 February 2020
Saudi Arabia Temporarily Bars Entry for Pilgrims as Coronavirus Fears Escalate
Saudi Arabia Temporarily Bars Entry for Pilgrims as Coronavirus Fears Escalate
27 February 2020
Iran Decries US Push for Violation of UNSC Resolution
Iran Decries US Push for Violation of UNSC Resolution
27 February 2020
Diplomat Slams Shameful Remarks of Dubowitz about Coronavirus in Iran
Diplomat Slams Shameful Remarks of Dubowitz about Coronavirus in Iran
26 February 2020
Sanders Accuses AIPAC of Giving Platform to
Sanders Accuses AIPAC of Giving Platform to 'Bigotry'
26 February 2020
21 People Killed and 186 Injured During Clashes in New Delhi
21 People Killed and 186 Injured During Clashes in New Delhi
26 February 2020
UNSC Renews Yemen Sanctions
UNSC Renews Yemen Sanctions
26 February 2020
Trump Confesses Iran Hatred Against ISIS: Zarif
Trump Confesses Iran Hatred Against ISIS: Zarif
26 February 2020
US Sanctions 13 Foreign Entities For Supporting Iran Missile Program
US Sanctions 13 Foreign Entities For Supporting Iran Missile Program
26 February 2020
Iranian Naval Fleet Docking at Jakarta Port of Indonesia
Iranian Naval Fleet Docking at Jakarta Port of Indonesia
25 February 2020
Erdogan Announced that Two Turkish Servicemen Die in Libya
Erdogan Announced that Two Turkish Servicemen Die in Libya
25 February 2020