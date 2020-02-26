0
Wednesday 26 February 2020 - 16:27

Arab League Calls for Redeployment of Observers to Al-Khalil to Protect Palestinians against Israeli Crimes

Story Code : 846995
Arab League Calls for Redeployment of Observers to Al-Khalil to Protect Palestinians against Israeli Crimes
Arab League Assistant Secretary General for Palestine and Occupied Arab Territories, Saeed Abu Ali, made the remarks on Tuesday, marking the 26th anniversary of the Ibrahimi Mosque massacre.

On February 25, 1994, an Israeli settler randomly opened fire at Muslims observing the dawn prayers at the Ibrahimi Mosque in the holy fasting month of Ramadan, killing 29 worshipers and injuring 150 others.

Later in the day, Israeli forces killed an additional 21 Palestinians who took to the streets across the occupied lands to protest the al-Khalil bloodshed.

The Temporary International Presence in Hebron (TIPH), tasked with safeguarding Palestinians in al-Khalil, was set up in the wake of the fatal attack. The mission was staffed by nationals of Italy, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland and Turkey.

The mission did not start its work until 1998, after the Israeli military refused to leave al-Khalil following the establishment of an illegal Israeli settlement at the heart of the city.

TIPH’s mandate, which came up for renewal every six months, ended on January 31, 2019 after Israel decided to expel the force.

According to Palestinian media, Abu Ali underlined the need for TIPH's redeployment to al-Khalil and other Palestinian cities, adding that a mechanism should also be set up to implement the Articles of the Fourth Geneva Convention in a bid to prevent terrorist acts against Palestinians similar to what happened at the Ibrahimi Mosque.

The massacre anniversary, he added, comes at a time of increased US-encouraged Israeli violations of Palestinian rights.

Abu Ali also lashed out at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for ending TIPH's activity in al-Khalil.

He further condemned settlement construction activities in al-Khalil, the expulsion of its residents and raids on the Ibrahimi Mosque, warning that such Israeli measures, which are meant to judaize the southern West Bank city, would bring about dangerous consequences to the region.
Comment


Featured Stories
Leader Thanks Health Minister, Medical Staff for Bravely Fighting Coronavirus
Leader Thanks Health Minister, Medical Staff for Bravely Fighting Coronavirus
Yemeni Troops Down Saudi-Led Spy Drone in Najran
Yemeni Troops Down Saudi-Led Spy Drone in Najran
27 February 2020
Mitiga International Airport in Libya
Mitiga International Airport in Libya's Tripoli Suspends Activity Due to Shelling
27 February 2020
Saudi Arabia Temporarily Bars Entry for Pilgrims as Coronavirus Fears Escalate
Saudi Arabia Temporarily Bars Entry for Pilgrims as Coronavirus Fears Escalate
27 February 2020
Iran Decries US Push for Violation of UNSC Resolution
Iran Decries US Push for Violation of UNSC Resolution
27 February 2020
Diplomat Slams Shameful Remarks of Dubowitz about Coronavirus in Iran
Diplomat Slams Shameful Remarks of Dubowitz about Coronavirus in Iran
26 February 2020
Sanders Accuses AIPAC of Giving Platform to
Sanders Accuses AIPAC of Giving Platform to 'Bigotry'
26 February 2020
21 People Killed and 186 Injured During Clashes in New Delhi
21 People Killed and 186 Injured During Clashes in New Delhi
26 February 2020
UNSC Renews Yemen Sanctions
UNSC Renews Yemen Sanctions
26 February 2020
Trump Confesses Iran Hatred Against ISIS: Zarif
Trump Confesses Iran Hatred Against ISIS: Zarif
26 February 2020
US Sanctions 13 Foreign Entities For Supporting Iran Missile Program
US Sanctions 13 Foreign Entities For Supporting Iran Missile Program
26 February 2020
Iranian Naval Fleet Docking at Jakarta Port of Indonesia
Iranian Naval Fleet Docking at Jakarta Port of Indonesia
25 February 2020
Erdogan Announced that Two Turkish Servicemen Die in Libya
Erdogan Announced that Two Turkish Servicemen Die in Libya
25 February 2020