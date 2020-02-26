0
Wednesday 26 February 2020 - 17:06

Iran Considers FATF Decision Politically Motivated

Story Code : 847006
Iran Considers FATF Decision Politically Motivated
During the cabinet session on Wednesday, the government released a statement following the global money-laundering watchdog’s decision to blacklist Iran for refusing to fully adopt its provisions.

“Undoubtedly, putting Iran’s name on the list of non-cooperating countries (blacklisted), both during the 10th government and during this period, has been politically motivated” by some of Iran’s enemies, the statement said.

It stressed that Iran’s anti-terrorism policy is based on the peaceful and justice-seeking nature of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and is being implemented in all areas, including the fight against financing terrorism.

“It is our motive for pursuing all measures against money laundering and financing terrorism is what our people want and what our internal laws and regulations have been following in different periods,” the statement added.

“On this basis, we have also welcomed the cooperation with other countries in this field and have agreed to comply with the internationally accepted laws and standards that are in line with our domestic laws and regulations,” said the Iranian government.

The statement noted, meanwhile that Iran has always believed in combating money laundering and financing of terrorism, assuring that the cooperation with FATF has been on the Islamic Republic’s agenda since the beginning of the 10th government by the pursuit of the Supreme National Security Council and the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Finance.
Comment


Featured Stories
Diplomat Slams Shameful Remarks of Dubowitz about Coronavirus in Iran
Diplomat Slams Shameful Remarks of Dubowitz about Coronavirus in Iran
Sanders Accuses AIPAC of Giving Platform to
Sanders Accuses AIPAC of Giving Platform to 'Bigotry'
26 February 2020
21 People Killed and 186 Injured During Clashes in New Delhi
21 People Killed and 186 Injured During Clashes in New Delhi
26 February 2020
UNSC Renews Yemen Sanctions
UNSC Renews Yemen Sanctions
26 February 2020
Trump Confesses Iran Hatred Against ISIS: Zarif
Trump Confesses Iran Hatred Against ISIS: Zarif
26 February 2020
US Sanctions 13 Foreign Entities For Supporting Iran Missile Program
US Sanctions 13 Foreign Entities For Supporting Iran Missile Program
26 February 2020
Iranian Naval Fleet Docking at Jakarta Port of Indonesia
Iranian Naval Fleet Docking at Jakarta Port of Indonesia
25 February 2020
Erdogan Announced that Two Turkish Servicemen Die in Libya
Erdogan Announced that Two Turkish Servicemen Die in Libya
25 February 2020
India Agreed to Purchase $3 Bln Worth of US Military Equipment: Trump
India Agreed to Purchase $3 Bln Worth of US Military Equipment: Trump
25 February 2020
Five Killed, about 90 Hurt in Indian Protest Violence - Hospital Official
Five Killed, about 90 Hurt in Indian Protest Violence - Hospital Official
25 February 2020
Palestine’s Islamic Jihad Announces End of Response to Israeli Crime in Khan Younis, Aggression on Site in Damascus
Palestine’s Islamic Jihad Announces End of Response to Israeli Crime in Khan Younis, Aggression on Site in Damascus
24 February 2020
Zarif and His Turkish Counterpart Discuss Coronavirus Epidemic
Zarif and His Turkish Counterpart Discuss Coronavirus Epidemic
24 February 2020
Corona Kills 150 More in China, Cases Spike Globally
Corona Kills 150 More in China, Cases Spike Globally
24 February 2020