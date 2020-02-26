Iran Considers FATF Decision Politically Motivated

Islam Times - Tehran slammed the decision by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to blacklist Iran, saying the measure has been influenced by political motivations.

During the cabinet session on Wednesday, the government released a statement following the global money-laundering watchdog’s decision to blacklist Iran for refusing to fully adopt its provisions.“Undoubtedly, putting Iran’s name on the list of non-cooperating countries (blacklisted), both during the 10th government and during this period, has been politically motivated” by some of Iran’s enemies, the statement said.It stressed that Iran’s anti-terrorism policy is based on the peaceful and justice-seeking nature of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and is being implemented in all areas, including the fight against financing terrorism.“It is our motive for pursuing all measures against money laundering and financing terrorism is what our people want and what our internal laws and regulations have been following in different periods,” the statement added.“On this basis, we have also welcomed the cooperation with other countries in this field and have agreed to comply with the internationally accepted laws and standards that are in line with our domestic laws and regulations,” said the Iranian government.The statement noted, meanwhile that Iran has always believed in combating money laundering and financing of terrorism, assuring that the cooperation with FATF has been on the Islamic Republic’s agenda since the beginning of the 10th government by the pursuit of the Supreme National Security Council and the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Finance.