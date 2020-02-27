0
Thursday 27 February 2020 - 09:53

Iran Decries US Push for Violation of UNSC Resolution

In an address to the UN Conference on Disarmament, held in Geneva on Wednesday, the Iranian deputy foreign minister strongly protested against the US’ unilateral policies, its failure to honor the JCPOA commitments, and the US government’s vicious measures.

The US is a state that, as a permanent member of the Security Council, is violating a UNSC resolution, forces other countries to violate that resolution, and, at the same time, criticizes Iran for not adhering to the very resolution, Baharvand added, according to the Foreign Ministry’s website.

In response to comments by Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister who had criticized Iran for helping the people of Yemen, the Iranian diplomat said, “This is a war that you (Saudis) have started and still continue with it.”

Baharvand added, “Do not blame others for your own mistakes. The Islamic Republic of Iran has always supported negotiations for ending this war. You (Saudis) have no right to treat the people of the region arbitrarily and expect them not to respond to you.”
