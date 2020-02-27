0
Thursday 27 February 2020 - 10:38

US Department of Health Confirms New Coronavirus Cases

US Department of Health Confirms New Coronavirus Cases
“As of this morning, we still had only 14 cases of the novel coronavirus detected in the United States involved travel to or close contacts with travelers. Coming into this hearing, I was informed that we have a 15th confirmed case, the epidemiology of which we are still discerning,” Azar said, CNN reported.

Azar said there are also three cases among Americans repatriated from Wuhan and 42 cases are evacuees from the Diamond Princess, bringing the total to 60 US cases. 

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump said schools should start preparing their pandemic plans as a precaution in case the COVID-19 outbreak that’s rapidly spreading through Asia, Europe and the Middle East takes hold in the US “Every aspect of our society should be prepared. I don’t think it’s going to come to that,” Trump said.

“I think schools should be preparing, get ready just in case. The words are just in case. We don’t think we’re going to be there. We don’t think we’re going to be anywhere close,” he said.
