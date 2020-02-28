0
Friday 28 February 2020 - 11:47

Several Countries Seek to Turn UNSC into NATO Platform to Support Turkish Aggression: Syria

Story Code : 847320
Several Countries Seek to Turn UNSC into NATO Platform to Support Turkish Aggression: Syria
Bashar al-Jaafari underlined that the trend undermines the international organization’s role in keeping world peace and security.

Al-Jaafari added at a Security council’s session on the situation in the Middle East that the UN undersecretary general for humanitarian affairs violates his custody and tries to defame Syria through the misleading campaign he practices about the reality of situation in the country.

He went on to say that securing Aleppo city completely by the Syrian Arab army has given its citizens feeling of security as their city came out of the range of terrorism and spite shells, SANA reported.

Al-Jaafari affirmed that Syria calls on countries that have dominance on the Turkish regime and the affiliated terrorist organizations to oblige them to allow a million of Syrians, who were forced to flee the acts of Turkish aggression, to return home.

“Syria, committing to the security and safety of its citizens and after taking many initiatives to open humanitarian corridors, invited its citizens, who left their home in the areas that were liberated from terrorism in the northwestern part of Syria to return to their residential houses, providing them with the requirements of good life,” al-Jaafari said.

He added that cooperation between Syria and its partners of non- governmental foreign organizations, national civil associations and the UN has enabled it to continue providing the humanitarian aid, social support, medical care and basic needs to millions of Syrians.

Al-Jaafari expressed Syria’s disappointment with the world Health Organization’s delay in delivering the medical shipment pending in Iraq though it has received the acceptance of the Syrian state to enter it through al-BouKamal crossing point.

He said that it is possible to offer humanitarian aid in Syria’s northeastern regions in cooperation and coordination with the Syrian government away from attempts of politicizing the humanitarian work.

“Syria stresses once again its categorical rejection of any Turkish or foreign illegitimate presence on its lands and calls for reining the Turkish hostile acts and its support to terrorism in Syria,” al-Jaafari said.

He added that the Turkish Regime President and UN representative have no right to talk on behalf of the Syrian people, as this regime continues supporting terrorism in Syria and attacking its lands.
Related Stories
Russian MoD: Terrorists & White Helmets Take Part in the New Chemical Provocation in Syria Involving Toxic Agents
Islam Times - According to the Russian military, around 200 people are to take part in the new chemical ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Chinese Warship Fired Laser at American Spy Plane: US Navy
Chinese Warship Fired Laser at American Spy Plane: US Navy
Democrats Slam Trump’s Coronavirus Response
Democrats Slam Trump’s Coronavirus Response
28 February 2020
Several Countries Seek to Turn UNSC into NATO Platform to Support Turkish Aggression: Syria
Several Countries Seek to Turn UNSC into NATO Platform to Support Turkish Aggression: Syria
28 February 2020
US Imposes Sanctions on Senior Commander of Iraq’s Popular Forces
US Imposes Sanctions on Senior Commander of Iraq’s Popular Forces
28 February 2020
33 Turkish Servicemen Have Been Killed by Airstrike in Syria
33 Turkish Servicemen Have Been Killed by Airstrike in Syria's Idlib
28 February 2020
Leader Thanks Health Minister, Medical Staff for Bravely Fighting Coronavirus
Leader Thanks Health Minister, Medical Staff for Bravely Fighting Coronavirus
27 February 2020
Yemeni Troops Down Saudi-Led Spy Drone in Najran
Yemeni Troops Down Saudi-Led Spy Drone in Najran
27 February 2020
Mitiga International Airport in Libya
Mitiga International Airport in Libya's Tripoli Suspends Activity Due to Shelling
27 February 2020
Saudi Arabia Temporarily Bars Entry for Pilgrims as Coronavirus Fears Escalate
Saudi Arabia Temporarily Bars Entry for Pilgrims as Coronavirus Fears Escalate
27 February 2020
Iran Decries US Push for Violation of UNSC Resolution
Iran Decries US Push for Violation of UNSC Resolution
27 February 2020
Diplomat Slams Shameful Remarks of Dubowitz about Coronavirus in Iran
Diplomat Slams Shameful Remarks of Dubowitz about Coronavirus in Iran
26 February 2020
Sanders Accuses AIPAC of Giving Platform to
Sanders Accuses AIPAC of Giving Platform to 'Bigotry'
26 February 2020
21 People Killed and 186 Injured During Clashes in New Delhi
21 People Killed and 186 Injured During Clashes in New Delhi
26 February 2020