Friday 28 February 2020 - 15:45

Coronavirus Death Toll in Iran Rises to 34

Story Code : 847368
“By noon today, the number of people with coronavirus disease has reached 388, of whom 34 have died,” Kianoush Jahanpour said on Friday.

He further emphasized that the average age of the people infected with the virus is more than 53, adding that the average age of those who have passed away is over 60.

The health official went on to say that over the past days, 73 of the patients have recovered from the disease.

In a statement on Thursday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyed Abbas Mousavi outlined the measures taken by the Iranian Foreign Ministry to assist the hardworking Iranian healthcare and medical sector in the battle with the COVID-19.

He said plans for receiving voluntary help from the friendly countries have been pursued and are being gradually finalized.

“The first consignment in this regard (the fight against COVID-19) has been provided by the Chinese government and Red Cross, which includes around 20,000 coronavirus test kits and some other supplies, and will be delivered to the country tomorrow (Friday) with a special flight of Mahan Air, according to the plans,” the spokesman added.

Medical staff in 20 provinces of Iran have been working tirelessly over the past week to contain the novel coronavirus that has originated from China.
