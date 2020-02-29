0
Iran Condemns US’ ‘Hypocritical’ Offer to Help Iran in Dealing with the Coronavirus

While US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told lawmakers on Friday that the administration had extended an offer to help Tehran beat back the lethal virus, he couldn’t help but take jabs at “the regime,” insisting Washington would “sustain [its] pressure” through a devastating sanctions campaign – at one point going as far as to say that Iranians were “thankful” to suffer under it.

Iranians, and those impacted by the regime, are thankful that the U.S. is finally holding their oppressors accountable. Our pressure campaign is aimed at reducing the national security threat posed by Iran and convincing #Iran to change its behavior.

— Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) February 28, 2020

The hollow offer was met with indignation from Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi, who dismissed the proposal as “ridiculous” in light of the “economic terrorism” currently imposed by the very same government promising to help.

“The claim of helping Iran in the fight against coronavirus – made by a country that has exerted massive pressures on the Iranian people with its economic terrorism and has even blocked the [Iranian] purchase of medicine and medical equipment – is a ridiculous claim and a political-psychological game,” Mousavi said in a statement on Friday. “It is not noble to cheer at fellow human beings' suffering.”

#Iranians will definitely defeat #Coronavirus without caring for US malign distractions. It is not noble to cheer at fellow humanbeings' suffering.

— S.A MOUSAVI (@SAMOUSAVI9) February 28, 2020

The spokesman noted that Tehran remains in “close contact with many countries in order to satisfy the country’s pharmaceutical and health demands” amid the outbreak, which has spread to some 388 Iranians, killing at least 34, according to official data.

“The fight against the coronavirus ... requires a global resolve and widespread international cooperation, not theatrical moves that are made for political purposes and the abuse ...of the patients and those hurt,” Mousavi added.

The health official went on to say that over the past days, 73 of the patients have recovered from the disease.

Medical staff in 20 provinces of Iran have been working tirelessly over the past week to contain the novel coronavirus that has originated from China.
