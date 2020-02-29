Clashes Erupt Between Migrants and Greek Police on Turkish Border

Islam Times - Athens says prevented some 4,000 migrants from entering as Erdogan pledges to keep the doors open

Clashes erupted on Greece's border with Turkey on Saturday as the Greek police fired tear gas at the migrants, AFP reported, citing a photographer on the groundAs tear gas volleys came in, some of the migrants, thousands-strong, who have amassed amassed at a border crossing in the western Turkish province of Edirne, responded by throwing rocks at the Greek security officers.Athens said Saturday it prevented some 4,000 migrants from illegally entering the country from Turkey, adding it was determined to protect its borders.The clashes come as Greece bolsters its border after Ankara said it would no longer prevent refugees from crossing into Europe following the death of 33 Turkish troops in northern Syria.On Saturday, the Turkish president reinstated this decision, pledging to keep the door open to the refugees heading to Europe.The latest flare-up in Syria's north pushed Ankara and Moscow, a key ally of the Assad regime, at loggerheads amid uncertainty over which of the two -- Russia or Damascus -- was behind the attack.On Saturday, Russia's Foreign Ministry issued a statement saying that in the latest emergency talks, Russia and Turkey "continued to review concrete steps to achieve a lasting stabilization of the situation in the Idlib deescalation area."The two sides also reaffirmed they were aiming to "decrease the tensions on the ground" while going on with the fight against UNSC-designated terror groups operating in the area.