0
Saturday 29 February 2020 - 12:29

Malaysia's King Appoints Muhyiddin Yassin as New PM

Story Code : 847544
Malaysia
The decision came five days after the resignation of 94-year-old Mahathir, the world’s oldest head of government, who broke an alliance with Anwar, 72, that swept the former ruling party from power in a 2018 election victory.

Although Mahathir and Anwar announced on Saturday that they had joined hands again, the palace said in a statement the king made his decision on the basis that Muhyiddin Yassin possibly had the support of a majority in parliament.

“His majesty has decreed that the process of appointing a prime minister cannot be delayed,” it added. “This is the best decision for all.” Muhyiddin will be sworn in on Sunday, Reuters reported.

“I only ask for all Malaysians to accept the decision announced by the national palace,” Muhyiddin told reporters at his home.

There was no immediate reaction from Mahathir or Anwar. Muhyiddin, 72, had the backing of the former ruling party United Malays National Organization (UMNO), that was driven from power after six decades by the Pakatan Harapan alliance of Mahathir and Anwar on an anti-corruption platform.

Former UNMO Prime Minister Najib Razak is on trial for corruption. But UNMO’s fortunes have risen since its 2018 defeat, with the Pakatan coalition losing five by-elections in the face of criticism from some Malay voters that it should do more to favor the country’s biggest ethnic group of 32 million.

Muhyiddin also had the backing of Islamist party PAS. UMNO, which Mahathir led from 1981 to 2003 during a previous stint as prime minister, supports Malay nationalism.

The latest crisis was sparked by a tussle for power between Mahathir and Anwar that has shaped Malaysian politics for two decades. Mahathir had promised to hand power to Anwar after the 2018 election, but no date had been set.

Anwar was Mahathir’s deputy and a rising political star when Mahathir was prime minister the first time, but they fell out over how to tackle the Asian financial crisis.

Anwar was arrested and jailed in the late 1990s for sodomy and corruption, charges he says were politically motivated.

As well as personal relationships, politics in Malaysia is shaped by a tangle of ethnic, religious and regional interests. Malaysia is more than half ethnic Malay, but has large ethnic Chinese, Indian and other minorities.
Related Stories
Malaysia’s Mahathir Mohamad Proposes Unity Govt after Resignation
Islam Times - Malaysia's Mahathir Mohamad on Wednesday proposed forming a unity government in his first public comments since his shock resignation ...
Comment


Featured Stories
I Asked Putin to
I Asked Putin to 'Step Aside' and Allow Turkey to fight ‘Syrian regime’: Erdogan
Iran Condemns US’ ‘Hypocritical’ Offer to Help Iran in Dealing with the Coronavirus
Iran Condemns US’ ‘Hypocritical’ Offer to Help Iran in Dealing with the Coronavirus
29 February 2020
Turkish-Backed Militants Hit Hard in Idlib
Turkish-Backed Militants Hit Hard in Idlib
29 February 2020
EU Slams Israeli Regime’s Plan to Build Illegal Settlements in Occupied West Bank
EU Slams Israeli Regime’s Plan to Build Illegal Settlements in Occupied West Bank
29 February 2020
Chinese Warship Fired Laser at American Spy Plane: US Navy
Chinese Warship Fired Laser at American Spy Plane: US Navy
28 February 2020
Democrats Slam Trump’s Coronavirus Response
Democrats Slam Trump’s Coronavirus Response
28 February 2020
Several Countries Seek to Turn UNSC into NATO Platform to Support Turkish Aggression: Syria
Several Countries Seek to Turn UNSC into NATO Platform to Support Turkish Aggression: Syria
28 February 2020
US Imposes Sanctions on Senior Commander of Iraq’s Popular Forces
US Imposes Sanctions on Senior Commander of Iraq’s Popular Forces
28 February 2020
33 Turkish Servicemen Have Been Killed by Airstrike in Syria
33 Turkish Servicemen Have Been Killed by Airstrike in Syria's Idlib
28 February 2020
Leader Thanks Health Minister, Medical Staff for Bravely Fighting Coronavirus
Leader Thanks Health Minister, Medical Staff for Bravely Fighting Coronavirus
27 February 2020
Yemeni Troops Down Saudi-Led Spy Drone in Najran
Yemeni Troops Down Saudi-Led Spy Drone in Najran
27 February 2020
Mitiga International Airport in Libya
Mitiga International Airport in Libya's Tripoli Suspends Activity Due to Shelling
27 February 2020
Saudi Arabia Temporarily Bars Entry for Pilgrims as Coronavirus Fears Escalate
Saudi Arabia Temporarily Bars Entry for Pilgrims as Coronavirus Fears Escalate
27 February 2020