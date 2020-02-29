0
Saturday 29 February 2020 - 15:40

US Senator Elizabeth Warren Raised Concerns that Sanctions aren't Hindering Coronavirus Containment in Iran

Story Code : 847579
US Senator Elizabeth Warren Raised Concerns that Sanctions aren
In a letter to US State Secretary Mike Pompeo and Steve Mnuchin on Friday, Warren expressed concern about the effects of the Trump administration’s sanctions on Iran in its fight against the coronavirus epidemic.

Regarding the US measures taken to facilitate humanitarian trade with Iran, Senator Warren wrote, "Though these steps would appear on the surface to be sufficient, I am concerned that the limited nature of the exceptions and the fact that trade in general with Iran has been circumscribed by US sanctions may make it difficult for urgently needed medical goods to get to Iran to combat the coronavirus.”

The Treasury Department issued a license on Thursday to allow humanitarian aid to go to Iran through a Swiss channel.

She ought an assurance that every reasonable effort is being made by the United States to ensure the availability of medicine and other humanitarian items to the Iranian people to help prevent the further spread of the coronavirus.

The senator stressed that the US should try to facilitate reception of humanitarian items, medicine, and medical equipment.

The number of cases infected by the coronavirus in Iran has risen to 593, with the death toll reaching 43.
