0
Sunday 1 March 2020 - 16:38

UAE to Host Anti-Iran Arab Ministerial Quartet Committee

Story Code : 847752
UAE to Host Anti-Iran Arab Ministerial Quartet Committee
The committee is comprised of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Egypt.

During the meeting, they will discuss the report prepared by the Arab League Secretary-General in the lights of his consultation with the UAE on the developments of the crisis with Iran and ways to counter what they believe Iran's interference in the internal affairs of the Arab states.

The implementation of the committee's work plan which was prepared at previous meetings to counter these political, economic, media and security interventions, will be also discussed in the meeting.

The 12th Arab Ministerial Quartet Committee meeting was held in Cairo, Egypt in September 2019. During the meeting, they issued an anti-Iran statement condemning what it called “Iran’s role in destabilizing the security and stability in the region.”

Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi rejected anti-Iran claims made by the Arab Ministerial Quartet Committee as “baseless” and “continuation of committing the past political mistakes”.
Comment


Featured Stories
UAE to Host Anti-Iran Arab Ministerial Quartet Committee
UAE to Host Anti-Iran Arab Ministerial Quartet Committee
US Trying to Justify Its Illegal Presence in Afghanistan by Signing the Inter-Afghan Peace Deal: Iran
US Trying to Justify Its Illegal Presence in Afghanistan by Signing the Inter-Afghan Peace Deal: Iran
1 March 2020
Malaysia’s Mahathir Feels ‘Betrayed’ by His Successor
Malaysia’s Mahathir Feels ‘Betrayed’ by His Successor
1 March 2020
Afghanistan Has Made No Commitment to Free 5,000 Taliban Prisoners: Ghani
Afghanistan Has Made No Commitment to Free 5,000 Taliban Prisoners: Ghani
1 March 2020
26 Syrian Soldiers Killed Due to Turkish drone Strikes in Idlib
26 Syrian Soldiers Killed Due to Turkish drone Strikes in Idlib
1 March 2020
I Asked Putin to
I Asked Putin to 'Step Aside' and Allow Turkey to fight ‘Syrian regime’: Erdogan
29 February 2020
Iran Condemns US’ ‘Hypocritical’ Offer to Help Iran in Dealing with the Coronavirus
Iran Condemns US’ ‘Hypocritical’ Offer to Help Iran in Dealing with the Coronavirus
29 February 2020
Turkish-Backed Militants Hit Hard in Idlib
Turkish-Backed Militants Hit Hard in Idlib
29 February 2020
EU Slams Israeli Regime’s Plan to Build Illegal Settlements in Occupied West Bank
EU Slams Israeli Regime’s Plan to Build Illegal Settlements in Occupied West Bank
29 February 2020
Chinese Warship Fired Laser at American Spy Plane: US Navy
Chinese Warship Fired Laser at American Spy Plane: US Navy
28 February 2020
Democrats Slam Trump’s Coronavirus Response
Democrats Slam Trump’s Coronavirus Response
28 February 2020
Several Countries Seek to Turn UNSC into NATO Platform to Support Turkish Aggression: Syria
Several Countries Seek to Turn UNSC into NATO Platform to Support Turkish Aggression: Syria
28 February 2020
US Imposes Sanctions on Senior Commander of Iraq’s Popular Forces
US Imposes Sanctions on Senior Commander of Iraq’s Popular Forces
28 February 2020