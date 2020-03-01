UAE to Host Anti-Iran Arab Ministerial Quartet Committee

Islam Times - Arab Ministerial Quartet Committee meeting will be held next Wednesday in UAE to discuss what has been called ‘ways to confront Iran’.

The committee is comprised of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Egypt.During the meeting, they will discuss the report prepared by the Arab League Secretary-General in the lights of his consultation with the UAE on the developments of the crisis with Iran and ways to counter what they believe Iran's interference in the internal affairs of the Arab states.The implementation of the committee's work plan which was prepared at previous meetings to counter these political, economic, media and security interventions, will be also discussed in the meeting.The 12th Arab Ministerial Quartet Committee meeting was held in Cairo, Egypt in September 2019. During the meeting, they issued an anti-Iran statement condemning what it called “Iran’s role in destabilizing the security and stability in the region.”Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi rejected anti-Iran claims made by the Arab Ministerial Quartet Committee as “baseless” and “continuation of committing the past political mistakes”.