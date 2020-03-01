0
Sunday 1 March 2020 - 23:07

2 Missiles Hit Near US Embassy in Baghdad

Story Code : 847792
2 Missiles Hit Near US Embassy in Baghdad
On Sunday, two Katyusha rockets fell inside Baghdad's green zone, with one hitting an area near the US embassy, Reuters reported, citing security sources.

The strike reportedly resulted in no casualties.

Video emerged online showing the moment before the alleged strikes, with the alarm sirens on and loud bangs heard in the background.

The Green Zone - a diplomatic quarter in central Baghdad that hosts many international facilitates including the US embassy and an Iraqi base - constantly comes under fire, with the latest attack occurring on 16 February. The US military said at the time that the strike "impacted" the Iraqi military installation housing American forces in the Iraqi capital.

Attacks against American installations in Iraq intensified after top Iranian General Qasem Soleimani was assassinated in a targeted airstrike, at the behest of US President Donald Trump.
Comment


Featured Stories
UAE to Host Anti-Iran Arab Ministerial Quartet Committee
UAE to Host Anti-Iran Arab Ministerial Quartet Committee
US Trying to Justify Its Illegal Presence in Afghanistan by Signing the Inter-Afghan Peace Deal: Iran
US Trying to Justify Its Illegal Presence in Afghanistan by Signing the Inter-Afghan Peace Deal: Iran
1 March 2020
Malaysia’s Mahathir Feels ‘Betrayed’ by His Successor
Malaysia’s Mahathir Feels ‘Betrayed’ by His Successor
1 March 2020
Afghanistan Has Made No Commitment to Free 5,000 Taliban Prisoners: Ghani
Afghanistan Has Made No Commitment to Free 5,000 Taliban Prisoners: Ghani
1 March 2020
26 Syrian Soldiers Killed Due to Turkish drone Strikes in Idlib
26 Syrian Soldiers Killed Due to Turkish drone Strikes in Idlib
1 March 2020
I Asked Putin to
I Asked Putin to 'Step Aside' and Allow Turkey to fight ‘Syrian regime’: Erdogan
29 February 2020
Iran Condemns US’ ‘Hypocritical’ Offer to Help Iran in Dealing with the Coronavirus
Iran Condemns US’ ‘Hypocritical’ Offer to Help Iran in Dealing with the Coronavirus
29 February 2020
Turkish-Backed Militants Hit Hard in Idlib
Turkish-Backed Militants Hit Hard in Idlib
29 February 2020
EU Slams Israeli Regime’s Plan to Build Illegal Settlements in Occupied West Bank
EU Slams Israeli Regime’s Plan to Build Illegal Settlements in Occupied West Bank
29 February 2020
Chinese Warship Fired Laser at American Spy Plane: US Navy
Chinese Warship Fired Laser at American Spy Plane: US Navy
28 February 2020
Democrats Slam Trump’s Coronavirus Response
Democrats Slam Trump’s Coronavirus Response
28 February 2020
Several Countries Seek to Turn UNSC into NATO Platform to Support Turkish Aggression: Syria
Several Countries Seek to Turn UNSC into NATO Platform to Support Turkish Aggression: Syria
28 February 2020
US Imposes Sanctions on Senior Commander of Iraq’s Popular Forces
US Imposes Sanctions on Senior Commander of Iraq’s Popular Forces
28 February 2020