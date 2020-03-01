Yemen’s Armed Forces Take Control of the Strategic City of Al-Hazm as Saudi-led Mercenaries Retreat

Islam Times - Yemen’s armed forces, along with Ansarullah fighters, have taken control of the strategic city of al-Hazm, the capital of the northern al-Jawf province, as Saudi-led mercenaries retreated after losing ground in the region.

Sources close to Saudi-allied former president, Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, confirmed Sunday that forces led by Yemen’s popular Ansarullah movement took control of al-Hazm, which is located only 150 kilometers (90 miles) south of the border with Saudi Arabia.This came after fierce fighting with Saudi-led mercenaries who were forced to withdraw to neighboring Ma’rib province.At least 30 Saudi-led forces, including high-ranking pro-Hadi officers, were killed in the fighting over the past two days.Maged al-Madhaji, executive director of the Sana’a Center, a Yemeni think-tank, told AFP that the capture of al-Hazm could be a game-changer.“Control of the capital of al-Jawf could totally change the course of the war. Houthis have made an exceptional advance and are changing the balance” in their favor, he noted.