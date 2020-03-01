54 People Have Lost Their Lives in Iran Due to Coronavirus

Islam Times - The Iranian Health Ministry’s public relations director said that due to the outbreak of the new coronavirus (COVID-19), 54 people have lost their lives in the country so far.

In remarks on Sunday, Kianoush Jahanpour said since yesterday noon, the total number of coronavirus cases has increased by 385, reaching 978.He further said the death toll from the new coronavirus epidemic in the country has reached 54.So far, 175 patients with the infectious disease have recovered and discharged from hospitals in the country, which is a significant number, he said.Most cases of new coronavirus infection have been reported in the capital, Tehran, in recent days, he went on to say.Medical staffs in 20 provinces of Iran have been working tirelessly over the past days to contain the novel coronavirus that has originated from China.Following the increase of coronavirus increase, the Iranian government ordered the shutting of schools until Tuesday and extended the closure of universities and a ban on concerts and sports events for a week.Several high-ranking officials, including the deputy health minister and five lawmakers, have tested positive for the coronavirus as the spread of the outbreak forced the government to call on people to stay at home.