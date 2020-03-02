0
Monday 2 March 2020 - 03:04

We Will Not Sit at the Negotiating Table While the Deal of the Century Still Exists: Abbas

"We refuse to hold elections without Jerusalem," Abbas added, during a meeting with the elected members of the Fatah faction.

He stressed that America does not want peace in the Middle East, noting that he will not sit at the negotiating table and the deal of the century exists, and he will not accept America as a single mediator, but with the presence of the Quartet.

Abbas indicated that there are no contacts between the authority and the American administration, but there are still contacts with the CIA and some members of Congress.

He stressed that the strikes at the present time are an immoral and irresponsible position, and despicable.

Abbas pointed out that he was asked not to attend the meeting of the Fatah regions because of Corona, but he said he will attend.
