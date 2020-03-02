0
Monday 2 March 2020 - 10:33

North Korea Fired 2 Unidentified Projectiles Into the Sea of Japan

Story Code : 847900
North Korea Fired 2 Unidentified Projectiles Into the Sea of Japan
The two missiles were fired from the Wonsan area on North Korea’s east coast, the South’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

“The military is monitoring for additional launches and maintaining readiness,” the statement added.

There was no immediate confirmation from the North.

The development comes over two months after Pyongyang declared an end to a moratorium on its missile tests.

At a party meeting in late December last year, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un declared that Pyongyang no longer considered itself bound by an agreement with the US because Washington was not upholding its end of the bargain.

The North Korean leader also warned hostile countries that his military would demonstrate a “new strategic weapon” in the near future.

The North Korean statement came after the US repeatedly refused to relieve any of the sanctions on the North.

The United Nations Security Council, the US, South Korea, and other bodies have slapped multiple sets of sanctions on Pyongyang over its weapons programs.

International efforts to de-escalate the rising tensions between Pyongyang and Washington resulted in three meetings between Kim and US President Donald Trump, but little tangible progress was made afterwards.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iraq’s Prime Minister-Designate Resigns after Parliament Fails to Approve Government
Iraq’s Prime Minister-Designate Resigns after Parliament Fails to Approve Government
We Will Not Sit at the Negotiating Table While the Deal of the Century Still Exists: Abbas
We Will Not Sit at the Negotiating Table While the Deal of the Century Still Exists: Abbas
2 March 2020
Sanders Called Netanyahu a "Reactionary Racist"
Sanders Called Netanyahu a "Reactionary Racist"
2 March 2020
UAE to Host Anti-Iran Arab Ministerial Quartet Committee
UAE to Host Anti-Iran Arab Ministerial Quartet Committee
1 March 2020
US Trying to Justify Its Illegal Presence in Afghanistan by Signing the Inter-Afghan Peace Deal: Iran
US Trying to Justify Its Illegal Presence in Afghanistan by Signing the Inter-Afghan Peace Deal: Iran
1 March 2020
Malaysia’s Mahathir Feels ‘Betrayed’ by His Successor
Malaysia’s Mahathir Feels ‘Betrayed’ by His Successor
1 March 2020
Afghanistan Has Made No Commitment to Free 5,000 Taliban Prisoners: Ghani
Afghanistan Has Made No Commitment to Free 5,000 Taliban Prisoners: Ghani
1 March 2020
26 Syrian Soldiers Killed Due to Turkish drone Strikes in Idlib
26 Syrian Soldiers Killed Due to Turkish drone Strikes in Idlib
1 March 2020
I Asked Putin to
I Asked Putin to 'Step Aside' and Allow Turkey to fight ‘Syrian regime’: Erdogan
29 February 2020
Iran Condemns US’ ‘Hypocritical’ Offer to Help Iran in Dealing with the Coronavirus
Iran Condemns US’ ‘Hypocritical’ Offer to Help Iran in Dealing with the Coronavirus
29 February 2020
Turkish-Backed Militants Hit Hard in Idlib
Turkish-Backed Militants Hit Hard in Idlib
29 February 2020
EU Slams Israeli Regime’s Plan to Build Illegal Settlements in Occupied West Bank
EU Slams Israeli Regime’s Plan to Build Illegal Settlements in Occupied West Bank
29 February 2020
Chinese Warship Fired Laser at American Spy Plane: US Navy
Chinese Warship Fired Laser at American Spy Plane: US Navy
28 February 2020