Serbia to buy substantial number of weapons from Israel
Story Code : 847997
“We’re trying to find the best possible way to do something officially in Jerusalem,” he explained. “We have always had a good relationship with Jews, throughout history. We love the Jewish people, we have always had a great relationship and we’ll do our best to improve our relationship.”
According to an interview in the Jerusalem Post, Vucic said that the arms purchase from Israel will “not be a small delivery”.
In response to questions about the pro-Palestine Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) campaign in Western Europe, Vucic claimed that it is non-existent in Serbia. His country, he insisted, is “not a fertile ground for anti-Semitic [sic] messages.”
Welcoming the Trump “peace plan”, Vucic claimed that it is up to the Palestinians and Israelis to reach agreement on border disputes. Nevertheless, “We will always to do our best to align our interests with Israel.”
Since taking office in 2012, Vucic has had a close relationship with Israel. His official visit to the occupation state in 2014 was the first by a Serbian Prime Minister.