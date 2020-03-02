0
Monday 2 March 2020 - 16:05

Serbia to buy substantial number of weapons from Israel

Story Code : 847997
The Guardium unmanned ground vehicle (UGV), developed by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) and Elbit Industries, as a drone to patrol Israel
The Guardium unmanned ground vehicle (UGV), developed by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) and Elbit Industries, as a drone to patrol Israel's fence with Gaza [Israel Defence Forces / Flickr]
“We’re trying to find the best possible way to do something officially in Jerusalem,” he explained. “We have always had a good relationship with Jews, throughout history. We love the Jewish people, we have always had a great relationship and we’ll do our best to improve our relationship.”

According to an interview in the Jerusalem Post, Vucic said that the arms purchase from Israel will “not be a small delivery”.

In response to questions about the pro-Palestine Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) campaign in Western Europe, Vucic claimed that it is non-existent in Serbia. His country, he insisted, is “not a fertile ground for anti-Semitic [sic] messages.”

Welcoming the Trump “peace plan”, Vucic claimed that it is up to the Palestinians and Israelis to reach agreement on border disputes. Nevertheless, “We will always to do our best to align our interests with Israel.”

Since taking office in 2012, Vucic has had a close relationship with Israel. His official visit to the occupation state in 2014 was the first by a Serbian Prime Minister.
 
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran Doubts US Intentions in Offering Coronavirus Aid
Iran Doubts US Intentions in Offering Coronavirus Aid
Iraq’s Prime Minister-Designate Resigns after Parliament Fails to Approve Government
Iraq’s Prime Minister-Designate Resigns after Parliament Fails to Approve Government
2 March 2020
We Will Not Sit at the Negotiating Table While the Deal of the Century Still Exists: Abbas
We Will Not Sit at the Negotiating Table While the Deal of the Century Still Exists: Abbas
2 March 2020
Sanders Called Netanyahu a "Reactionary Racist"
Sanders Called Netanyahu a "Reactionary Racist"
2 March 2020
UAE to Host Anti-Iran Arab Ministerial Quartet Committee
UAE to Host Anti-Iran Arab Ministerial Quartet Committee
1 March 2020
US Trying to Justify Its Illegal Presence in Afghanistan by Signing the Inter-Afghan Peace Deal: Iran
US Trying to Justify Its Illegal Presence in Afghanistan by Signing the Inter-Afghan Peace Deal: Iran
1 March 2020
Malaysia’s Mahathir Feels ‘Betrayed’ by His Successor
Malaysia’s Mahathir Feels ‘Betrayed’ by His Successor
1 March 2020
Afghanistan Has Made No Commitment to Free 5,000 Taliban Prisoners: Ghani
Afghanistan Has Made No Commitment to Free 5,000 Taliban Prisoners: Ghani
1 March 2020
26 Syrian Soldiers Killed Due to Turkish drone Strikes in Idlib
26 Syrian Soldiers Killed Due to Turkish drone Strikes in Idlib
1 March 2020
I Asked Putin to
I Asked Putin to 'Step Aside' and Allow Turkey to fight ‘Syrian regime’: Erdogan
29 February 2020
Iran Condemns US’ ‘Hypocritical’ Offer to Help Iran in Dealing with the Coronavirus
Iran Condemns US’ ‘Hypocritical’ Offer to Help Iran in Dealing with the Coronavirus
29 February 2020
Turkish-Backed Militants Hit Hard in Idlib
Turkish-Backed Militants Hit Hard in Idlib
29 February 2020
EU Slams Israeli Regime’s Plan to Build Illegal Settlements in Occupied West Bank
EU Slams Israeli Regime’s Plan to Build Illegal Settlements in Occupied West Bank
29 February 2020