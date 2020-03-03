Syrian Army Liberates Two New Towns East of Idlib

Islam Times - The Syrian army expanded the scope of its night operations to the southwest of the city of "Saraqib", extracting control of the towns of "Dadekh" and "Kafr Batikh" in the southwestern city countryside, after fierce battles with the militants of the "Jabhat al-Nusra" and "Ajnad al-Caucasus" and other organizations supported by the Turkish army.

The Syrian army's storming units have regained control of the towns of “Dadekh” and “Kafr Batikh” southwest of the city of Saraqib in the eastern Idlib countryside after violent clashes with the militants of the “Jabhat al-Nusra” and “Ajnad Caucasus”, and the armed groups directly supported by the Turkish army.A field source said that a heavy gunfire preceded the process of the advance of the Syrian army units towards the two towns, where violent clashes took place with the militants of the “Headquarters for the Liberation of Al-Sham” and “Ajnad of the Caucasus” and the “National Liberation Front” that resulted in the killing and wounding of more than 60 militants, those who remained alive fled to the Al-Nusra front strongholds in the towns of Majdaliya and Menatif on the outskirts of Arihah.The operation ended with the control of the Syrian army units over the two towns.The source confirmed that the Syrian army's military operations are continuing to secure the entire perimeter of the city of Saraqib from the four directions.