Tuesday 3 March 2020 - 04:39

President Assad to Libyan Delegation: War against Terrorism Isn’t the Battle of Only Syria and Libya

Story Code : 848041
Talks during the meeting dealt with the latest developments in Syria and Libya and the battle waged by the two countries against terrorism and all forms of foreign interventions.

The meeting affirmed that what is taking place in Syria and Libya is the same, and that the war against terrorism isn’t the battle of two countries only, particularly as it will determine the fate of the region in the face of the projects which some states are trying to impose on it through their tools, on top Erdogan’s regime whose policies have become based on using terrorism to achieve its political interests which are the main factor of destabilizing the region as a whole.

The two sides also discussed activating bilateral cooperation in all domains which the restoration of the diplomatic representation between the two countries represents its first step, and the reactivation of relations and ties binding the two brotherly peoples in a way that serves the mutual interests of the two countries and enhances the factors of their steadfastness in facing all of what they are exposed to.

In the same context, Prime Minister, Imad Khamis, discussed with the Libyan delegation means of reactivating cooperation between the two brotherly countries in the fields of investment, economy and infrastructure.

The two sides agreed to prepare a map of cooperation in the domains of agriculture, medicine, import and export, infrastructure, air and maritime transport, education and research in addition to activating the higher joint committee and common companies.
Source : SANA
