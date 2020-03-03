0
Tuesday 3 March 2020 - 06:29

Red Cross: Over 80% of Yemenis Need Help to Survive

Story Code : 848066
The committee added, on a Twitter account, that 65% of the 30 million Yemeni people have barely anything to eat.

It stated that 64% of Yemenis do not have access to health care, while 58% of them do not have clean water.

IF YEMEN WERE 100 PEOPLE:

– 80 NEED AID TO SURVIVE.
– 65 HAVE BARELY ANYTHING TO EAT.
– 64 HAVE NO ACCESS TO HEALTH CARE.
– 58 HAVE NO CLEAN WATER.
– 10 WERE FORCED TO FLEE THEIR HOMES.

BUT YEMEN IS NOT 100 PEOPLE. IT’S 30 MILLION PEOPLE.
– ICRC (@ICRC) MARCH 2, 2020

It also noted that the war forced 10% of the Yemeni people to flee their homes.

On December 26, the International Committee of the Red Cross said that about 17.8 million people in Yemen lack access to safe water and adequate sanitation, as a result of the ongoing conflict in Yemen led by Saudi Arabia.

The committee added, “5,173,202 people benefited from our water and sanitation activities from January to December this year.” “The invasion is still hug."

Saudi Arabia and its allies started the war in Yemen with the aim of bringing a former government to power and eliminating the Houthi Ansarullah movement. They have failed to accomplish either objective. The aggressors have also imposed a blockade on impoverished Yemen, plunging it into what the United Nations has described as the world’s worst humanitarian crisis. Hundreds of thousands have been killed, and millions have been pushed to the brink of starvation as a result of the war on Yemen.
Source : Sputnik
