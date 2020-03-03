Zarif Condemned the Wave of Organised Violence against Indian Muslims

Islam Times - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif condemned the recent wave of “organized violence” against Indian Muslims, calling on the New Delhi government to “ensure the wellbeing of all Indians”.

“Iran condemns the wave of organized violence against Indian Muslims. For centuries, Iran has been a friend of India. We urge Indian authorities to ensure the wellbeing of ALL Indians & not let senseless thuggery prevail. Path forward lies in peaceful dialogue and rule of law,” Zarif said in a message posted on this Twitter account late on Monday.Violence erupted in the Indian capital last Monday, leading to a three-day-long rampage, with Hindu mobs attacking Muslim homes, shops and mosques.The attacks were carried out on protesters, who have been rallying against a new citizenship law, after the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kapil Mishra threatened peaceful sit-ins would be removed from the streets.The violence in Delhi killed at least 46 people, and injured hundreds.It was the worst violence in Delhi since 1984, when more than 3,000 Sikh minority were killed following the assassination of then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.