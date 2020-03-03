0
Tuesday 3 March 2020 - 08:01

Ankara and Washington Behavior has Made the Situation in Idlib More Complicated: Iranian official

Story Code : 848096
Ankara and Washington Behavior has Made the Situation in Idlib More Complicated: Iranian official
“#Idlib development has led to a geopolitical escalation in the region,” he tweeted on Monday. “The American, #Turkish behaviors make the situation more complicated. Focusing on Suchi commitments/Astana process is integral to the settlement.”

He went on to say that “Takfiri-Zionism-American terrorism has no room in the future of the region.”

Tensions surged in Idlib, the last major terrorist stronghold in the war-torn country, on Thursday after dozens of Turkish soldiers were killed in an airstrike by Syrian forces.

The Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement that the targeted Turkish troops were among terrorists. On Friday, Turkey, which backs anti-Damascus militants, claimed that it had hit 200 Syrian government targets, "neutralizing" 309 soldiers.

It is expected that Russian and Turkish President would discuss the situation in Idlib on March 5 or 6.

Iran has called for de-escalation, pointing to Astana Format talks as a solution to resolve differences. Also, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani held separate phone conversations with his Russian and Turkish counterparts on Saturday night to discuss the issue.
Comment


Featured Stories
Zarif Condemned the Wave of Organised Violence against Indian Muslims
Zarif Condemned the Wave of Organised Violence against Indian Muslims
Syrian Army Liberates Two New Towns East of Idlib
Syrian Army Liberates Two New Towns East of Idlib
3 March 2020
Israel Election: Benjamin Netanyahu Declares Victory
Israel Election: Benjamin Netanyahu Declares Victory
3 March 2020
Iran Doubts US Intentions in Offering Coronavirus Aid
Iran Doubts US Intentions in Offering Coronavirus Aid
2 March 2020
Iraq’s Prime Minister-Designate Resigns after Parliament Fails to Approve Government
Iraq’s Prime Minister-Designate Resigns after Parliament Fails to Approve Government
2 March 2020
We Will Not Sit at the Negotiating Table While the Deal of the Century Still Exists: Abbas
We Will Not Sit at the Negotiating Table While the Deal of the Century Still Exists: Abbas
2 March 2020
Sanders Called Netanyahu a "Reactionary Racist"
Sanders Called Netanyahu a "Reactionary Racist"
2 March 2020
UAE to Host Anti-Iran Arab Ministerial Quartet Committee
UAE to Host Anti-Iran Arab Ministerial Quartet Committee
1 March 2020
US Trying to Justify Its Illegal Presence in Afghanistan by Signing the Inter-Afghan Peace Deal: Iran
US Trying to Justify Its Illegal Presence in Afghanistan by Signing the Inter-Afghan Peace Deal: Iran
1 March 2020
Malaysia’s Mahathir Feels ‘Betrayed’ by His Successor
Malaysia’s Mahathir Feels ‘Betrayed’ by His Successor
1 March 2020
Afghanistan Has Made No Commitment to Free 5,000 Taliban Prisoners: Ghani
Afghanistan Has Made No Commitment to Free 5,000 Taliban Prisoners: Ghani
1 March 2020
26 Syrian Soldiers Killed Due to Turkish drone Strikes in Idlib
26 Syrian Soldiers Killed Due to Turkish drone Strikes in Idlib
1 March 2020
I Asked Putin to
I Asked Putin to 'Step Aside' and Allow Turkey to fight ‘Syrian regime’: Erdogan
29 February 2020