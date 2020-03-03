0
Tuesday 3 March 2020 - 13:56

Farrakhan Criticizes Trump for Assassination of Iranian General: Murder Is Your Modus Operand

Early on January 2020, Pentagon, by direct order of Trump, conducted drone strike against General Soleimani, the former commander of the Quds Force of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), along with Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy head of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), and their companions outside Baghdad International Airport.

Both commanders were admired by Muslim nations for eliminating the US-sponsored Daesh Takfiri terrorist group in the region, particularly in Iraq and Syria.

During speech at the Savior’s Day conference in Detroit, Michigan, Farrakhan said "Mr. Trump killed my brother Qassem Soleimani,” Press TV reported.

The African American activist and Muslim preacher condemned Trump for trying to justify the assassination of General Soleimani by falsely claiming he was a “bad man” who had “killed a lot of Americans.”

“That man was no terrorist … he was the brother of [the Iraqi people] from Iran trying to rid them of an occupying [US] army.”

"Mr. Trump... you said that my brother [Qassem Soleimani] is a terrorist... you may call me a terrorist tomorrow to justify what the government is planning to do to me and the Nation Of Islam," Farrakhan said.

“See, murder is your modus operandi. See here I am now. You want me dead. And after today you might want to speed it up. I don't know.”

Farrakhan also assailed the US military presence in the Middle East, saying they were in the region to protect “your little flunky nations.”

“What the hell were you doing in Iraq?” Farrakhan shouted at Trump. “[The US military] is an occupying army in the Middle East; soldiers everywhere; who sent for them? Protecting your little flunky nations.”

“You went there not to save the Iraqi people. You went there and spent a trillion dollars to make Iraq a bulwark of defense against Iran.”

The US assassination of the top Iranian commander sent shock waves across the world while, at the same time, forging greater unity in the region against US interventionism.

Iraqi lawmakers also took action by unanimously approving a bill, demanding the withdrawal of all foreign military forces led by the United States from the country.

During his speech, Farrakhan warned Trump that “America is falling” because “everybody is rebelling against God.”

“America is falling, is falling. Why are you falling America? Because you have become the habitation of devils. A hole for every foul person. A cage for every hateful bird. Have you become a nation of devils?”

"Mr. Trump, this nation has become a habitation of devils. Everybody rebelling against God.

In November, Farrakhan made a solidarity trip to Iran, where he told Iranian students that “America has never been a democracy.”
