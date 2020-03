Islam Times - Turkey targeted two of the Syrian warplanes during its operations in the Idlib area, northwestern Syria on Tuesday, state news agency SANA reported.

The fighter jets were downed amid a military escalation there that's led to growing direct clashes between Turkish and Syrian forces.The sound was heard a little while ago in Homs city caused by launching missiles towards the lines of engagement in the Idlib area.Turkey's military shot down two Syrian government warplanes over northwest Idlib on Sunday, hours after forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Asad brought down a Turkish drone over the region.