Tuesday 3 March 2020 - 16:21

Kremlin Dismisses Allegations of War Crimes in Syria by the UN Commission of Inquiry

Russia rejects any accusations of war crimes, because they were made immediately after terrorists started their offensive against Syrian troops in Idlib, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"It's obvious that no committee could get reliable information of what was happening on the ground."

Peskov branded the report “one-sided,” adding that terrorists’ actions are not taken into account.

On Monday, the UN Commission of Inquiry on Syria published its report covering the period between 11 July, 2019 and 10 January, 2020. It described several cases which allegedly involved Russian jets operating in Syria. The Commission stated that in “each of the incidents the Russian Air Force did not direct the attacks at a specific military objective," amounting to war crimes.

The Russian military is operating in Syria in agreement with Damascus forces, as it is conducting an operation to drive terrorists from the country.
