0
Wednesday 4 March 2020 - 06:28

The West Ignores Turkey’s Illegal Deployment of Troops to Syria’s Idlib: Russian Military

Story Code : 848313
The West Ignores Turkey’s Illegal Deployment of Troops to Syria’s Idlib: Russian Military
“No one in the West notices the actions of the Turkish side, which, in violation of international law, has deployed a strike force the size of a mechanised division to Syria’s Idlib in order to ‘enforce the Sochi agreements at any cost'”, Konashenkov said in a statement.

The spokesman stressed that public threats to destroy all units of the Syrian government forces and return the M5 highway to terrorist control are viewed by the United States and Europe as “Ankara’s legitimate right to defence”.

Meanwhile, Damascus has been unfairly accused by the West of alleged “war crimes”, “humanitarian catastrophe”, and “flows of millions of refugees” in Idlib, Konashenkov added.

The Russian Defence Ministry’s spokesman also slammed Western nations’ claims about their concerns over the humanitarian situation in the Syrian province of Idlib as “total cynicism”, adding that the Russian military is providing all the necessary assistance to Syrians.

“Amid the total cynicism and the West’s fake concerns over the humanitarian situation in the Idlib de-escalation zone, only the Russian centre for reconciliation of the opposing sides and the legitimate Syrian government deliver to the liberated areas all the needed assistance for local residents daily”, Konashenkov said.

“Syrians, tormented by terrorists, were not even aware of the existence of numerous pseudo-protectors in Europe and the United States, and of the prodigal humanitarian assistance, which was allegedly delivered over the past years”, the Defence Ministry’s spokesman went on to say.

Under the 2018 agreements, also known as the Sochi accords, the Turkish military was given the right to establish a dozen observation posts in the militant-controlled Idlib region and obliged to separate jihadist militias from other armed anti-government groups willing to engage in peace talks with Damascus. The agreements also stipulated the need for Turkey to take “effective measures” to ensure a lasting ceasefire in the region. Russia has recently accused Turkey of failing to live up to these commitments.

Presidents Putin and Erdogan are expected to meet in Moscow on Thursday to discuss the Idlib crisis.
Source : Sputnik
Related Stories
Brand-New S-500 Missile Systems Can Tackle Attack From Space – Russian Military Official
Islam Times - In late June, Sergei Chemezov, chief executive of the country’s defence industry giant Rostec, said that Russia had recently started ...
Comment


Featured Stories
14 Former British Soldiers Who Fought in Afghanistan have Died by Suicide
14 Former British Soldiers Who Fought in Afghanistan have Died by Suicide
Hamas Praises Russia for Defending Palestinian Rights and Dismissing US Pro-Israel Plan
Hamas Praises Russia for Defending Palestinian Rights and Dismissing US Pro-Israel Plan
3 March 2020
Zarif Condemned the Wave of Organised Violence against Indian Muslims
Zarif Condemned the Wave of Organised Violence against Indian Muslims
3 March 2020
Syrian Army Liberates Two New Towns East of Idlib
Syrian Army Liberates Two New Towns East of Idlib
3 March 2020
Israel Election: Benjamin Netanyahu Declares Victory
Israel Election: Benjamin Netanyahu Declares Victory
3 March 2020
Iran Doubts US Intentions in Offering Coronavirus Aid
Iran Doubts US Intentions in Offering Coronavirus Aid
2 March 2020
Iraq’s Prime Minister-Designate Resigns after Parliament Fails to Approve Government
Iraq’s Prime Minister-Designate Resigns after Parliament Fails to Approve Government
2 March 2020
We Will Not Sit at the Negotiating Table While the Deal of the Century Still Exists: Abbas
We Will Not Sit at the Negotiating Table While the Deal of the Century Still Exists: Abbas
2 March 2020
Sanders Called Netanyahu a "Reactionary Racist"
Sanders Called Netanyahu a "Reactionary Racist"
2 March 2020
UAE to Host Anti-Iran Arab Ministerial Quartet Committee
UAE to Host Anti-Iran Arab Ministerial Quartet Committee
1 March 2020
US Trying to Justify Its Illegal Presence in Afghanistan by Signing the Inter-Afghan Peace Deal: Iran
US Trying to Justify Its Illegal Presence in Afghanistan by Signing the Inter-Afghan Peace Deal: Iran
1 March 2020
Malaysia’s Mahathir Feels ‘Betrayed’ by His Successor
Malaysia’s Mahathir Feels ‘Betrayed’ by His Successor
1 March 2020
Afghanistan Has Made No Commitment to Free 5,000 Taliban Prisoners: Ghani
Afghanistan Has Made No Commitment to Free 5,000 Taliban Prisoners: Ghani
1 March 2020