0
Wednesday 4 March 2020 - 10:06

After the So-Called Peace Deal, Taliban Carried Out Dozens of Attacks on Afghan Army Bases

Story Code : 848346
After the So-Called Peace Deal, Taliban Carried Out Dozens of Attacks on Afghan Army Bases
An unnamed Afghan Defense Ministry official told AFP on Tuesday that the militants had conducted attacks on government forces in 13 of the country’s 34 provinces overnight.

A government statement said two soldiers were killed in one of the attacks, which happened in southern Kandahar Province.

A spokesman for the Logar Province governor, Didar Lawang, said an attack there killed five security forces.

A week-long truce between the Taliban, the United States, and Afghan forces preceded the Saturday signing of the deal between the militant group and Washington in Qatar.

The deal sets out a timetable for the foreign forces to quit Afghanistan within 14 months, subject to a pledge by the militants to hold talks with the Kabul government. The agreement calls for up to 5,000 jailed Taliban prisoners to be released in exchange for up to 1,000 Afghan government captives by March 10.

The administration of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has since rejected that demand. Ghani said on Sunday that US President Donald Trump had not asked for the release of the prisoners and that the issue had to be discussed as part of a comprehensive peace deal that includes the Kabul government.

Reacting to the development on Monday, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the reduction in violence against Afghan security forces was “over.”

Since the deal signing, the Taliban have been publicly celebrating their “victory” over the United States. The militants have long demanded the withdrawal of foreign troops.

About 2,400 US soldiers have been killed in the war. Over 100,000 Afghans have also been killed or injured since 2009, when the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan began documenting casualties.

The Taliban now control or hold influence over more Afghan territory than at any point since 2001.

Experts say, however, that it is the Afghan government and the Taliban, rather than the US and the militant group, who should address important questions on the future of Afghanistan.
Comment


Featured Stories
President Assad Issues Decree Setting Date of Parliamentary Elections
President Assad Issues Decree Setting Date of Parliamentary Elections
Occupation, Apartheid Winner of Israeli Regime’s Elections: Saeb Erekat
Occupation, Apartheid Winner of Israeli Regime’s Elections: Saeb Erekat
4 March 2020
Iranian Activists Gathered In Front of the Indian Embassy Condemn Deadly Violence against Muslims
Iranian Activists Gathered In Front of the Indian Embassy Condemn Deadly Violence against Muslims
4 March 2020
After the So-Called Peace Deal, Taliban Carried Out Dozens of Attacks on Afghan Army Bases
After the So-Called Peace Deal, Taliban Carried Out Dozens of Attacks on Afghan Army Bases
4 March 2020
14 Former British Soldiers Who Fought in Afghanistan have Died by Suicide
14 Former British Soldiers Who Fought in Afghanistan have Died by Suicide
3 March 2020
Hamas Praises Russia for Defending Palestinian Rights and Dismissing US Pro-Israel Plan
Hamas Praises Russia for Defending Palestinian Rights and Dismissing US Pro-Israel Plan
3 March 2020
Zarif Condemned the Wave of Organised Violence against Indian Muslims
Zarif Condemned the Wave of Organised Violence against Indian Muslims
3 March 2020
Syrian Army Liberates Two New Towns East of Idlib
Syrian Army Liberates Two New Towns East of Idlib
3 March 2020
Israel Election: Benjamin Netanyahu Declares Victory
Israel Election: Benjamin Netanyahu Declares Victory
3 March 2020
Iran Doubts US Intentions in Offering Coronavirus Aid
Iran Doubts US Intentions in Offering Coronavirus Aid
2 March 2020
Iraq’s Prime Minister-Designate Resigns after Parliament Fails to Approve Government
Iraq’s Prime Minister-Designate Resigns after Parliament Fails to Approve Government
2 March 2020
We Will Not Sit at the Negotiating Table While the Deal of the Century Still Exists: Abbas
We Will Not Sit at the Negotiating Table While the Deal of the Century Still Exists: Abbas
2 March 2020
Sanders Called Netanyahu a "Reactionary Racist"
Sanders Called Netanyahu a "Reactionary Racist"
2 March 2020