0
Wednesday 4 March 2020 - 11:47

President Assad Issues Decree Setting Date of Parliamentary Elections

Story Code : 848374
President Assad Issues Decree Setting Date of Parliamentary Elections
Assad “issued Decree No. 76 for 2020 setting Monday April 13th as the date of the parliamentary elections for selecting members of the People’s Assembly for the third legislative term,” SANA news agency reported.

The decree also sets the number of members at 250 divided into 127 members from the workers and farmers sector, and 123 from the other groups of the population, divided among 15 electoral districts.
