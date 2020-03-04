Terrorists Tried to Use Chemical Weapons in Idlib against Syrian Army, Got BURNED after Substance Leaked: Russian MоD

Islam Times - Jihadist militants have attempted to carry out a chemical weapons attack in a bid to foil a Syrian army attack, but lack of experience dealing with hazardous substances turned against them, Russia’s Defense Ministry said.

Over a dozen terrorists tried to use their weapon of last resort in the strategic town of Saraqeb, which sits on an important highway juncture in Syria’s Idlib province, according to the Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria.In an effort to “frustrate the advance of Syrian government forces” in the western quarters of Saraqeb, they tried to detonate “high-explosive ammunition along with tanks filled with toxic chemicals,” the statement revealed. Their attack, however, was to no avail.As the terrorists weren’t proficient enough in handling toxic substances, one of the tanks leaked, inflicting casualties among the attackers themselves who received “severe chemical poisoning, having failed to blow up the charges.”