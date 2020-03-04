0
Wednesday 4 March 2020 - 16:04

US Officials’ Claim of Being Ready to Help with Coronavirus Fight is Nothing But a Lie: Rouhani

Story Code : 848417
US Officials’ Claim of Being Ready to Help with Coronavirus Fight is Nothing But a Lie: Rouhani
“Unfortunately, those who imposed sanctions and blocked the (Iranian) people’s access to even medicines and foodstuffs (and) have taken the most vicious act against the Iranian nation over the past two years” are now pretending to be sympathetic and offering help, Rouhani said, addressing a cabinet session in Tehran on Wednesday.

“If you (the American officials) are really honest, at least lift the sanctions on drugs,” he said, adding that it would be the first step to show their sincerity.

“Our people are well aware that you are lying; you are not telling the truth,” the Iranian president went on to say.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Rouhani expressed his gratitude to all governments and nations that have helped or announced their readiness to help the Islamic Republic to contain the coronavirus epidemic.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Friday that his country had offered Iran assistance in the fight against the coronavirus.

On Saturday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyed Abbas Mousavi dismissed Pompeo’s remarks as hypocritical and deceitful propaganda.

The Iranian Health Ministry’s public relations director said since the outbreak of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country, 92 people have lost their lives and 552 others have completely recovered from the infectious disease.

Kianoush Jahanpour said on Wednesday that since yesterday, the total number of coronavirus cases has increased by 586, reaching 2922.

Medical staffs in 21 provinces of Iran have been working tirelessly over the past days to contain the novel coronavirus that has originated from China.

Following the increase of coronavirus increase, the Iranian government ordered the shutting of schools until Tuesday and extended the closure of universities and a ban on concerts and sports events for a week.

Several high-ranking officials, including the deputy health minister and five lawmakers, have tested positive for the coronavirus as the spread of the outbreak forced the government to call on people to stay at home.
Related Stories
Iran not after tension with big powers but will firmly respond to any ‘foolish’ act: Rouhani
Islam Times - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani says the Islamic Republic is seeking to promote security ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Turks are Our Brotherly People, Having Serious Conflicts Between Us is Illogical: President Assad
Turks are Our Brotherly People, Having Serious Conflicts Between Us is Illogical: President Assad
Chinese Cybersecurity Firm Says That CIA Been Hacking China for 11 Years
Chinese Cybersecurity Firm Says That CIA Been Hacking China for 11 Years
4 March 2020
Petition Submitted to Supreme Court to Prevent Netanyahu from Presiding New Government: Israel
Petition Submitted to Supreme Court to Prevent Netanyahu from Presiding New Government: Israel
4 March 2020
Pelosi Describes Donald Trump as The
Pelosi Describes Donald Trump as The 'Most Dangerous Person in the History of America'
4 March 2020
President Assad Issues Decree Setting Date of Parliamentary Elections
President Assad Issues Decree Setting Date of Parliamentary Elections
4 March 2020
Occupation, Apartheid Winner of Israeli Regime’s Elections: Saeb Erekat
Occupation, Apartheid Winner of Israeli Regime’s Elections: Saeb Erekat
4 March 2020
Iranian Activists Gathered In Front of the Indian Embassy Condemn Deadly Violence against Muslims
Iranian Activists Gathered In Front of the Indian Embassy Condemn Deadly Violence against Muslims
4 March 2020
After the So-Called Peace Deal, Taliban Carried Out Dozens of Attacks on Afghan Army Bases
After the So-Called Peace Deal, Taliban Carried Out Dozens of Attacks on Afghan Army Bases
4 March 2020
14 Former British Soldiers Who Fought in Afghanistan have Died by Suicide
14 Former British Soldiers Who Fought in Afghanistan have Died by Suicide
3 March 2020
Hamas Praises Russia for Defending Palestinian Rights and Dismissing US Pro-Israel Plan
Hamas Praises Russia for Defending Palestinian Rights and Dismissing US Pro-Israel Plan
3 March 2020
Zarif Condemned the Wave of Organised Violence against Indian Muslims
Zarif Condemned the Wave of Organised Violence against Indian Muslims
3 March 2020
Syrian Army Liberates Two New Towns East of Idlib
Syrian Army Liberates Two New Towns East of Idlib
3 March 2020
Israel Election: Benjamin Netanyahu Declares Victory
Israel Election: Benjamin Netanyahu Declares Victory
3 March 2020