Pelosi Describes Donald Trump as The 'Most Dangerous Person in the History of America'

Islam Times - US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi branded President Donald Trump the most dangerous person in the history of America.

In an interview with Variety, the Speaker of the House opened up about her hopes for the nomination process and her frustrations with the Trump administration.“I have real problems with this president because he doesn’t tell the truth, he doesn’t honor the Constitution and he’s harming children,” Pelosi said, The Independent reported.“The greatness of America is such that we will withstand what (he) has done and move on from that. I feel confident about our ability to do that.”Pelosi went on to say she wanted the Democrats to “winnow” down the field of candidates so they could focus on fighting Trump because the country “can’t withstand another four years”.“We have the most dangerous person in the history of our country sitting in the White House,” Pelosi said. “That’s different from what happened in 2016. People thought Hillary would win so they didn’t all turn out. Nobody could possibly think that somebody like Donald Trump could be elected president of the United States. But if you don’t turn out, those who do turn out will call the shots.”Pelosi, the highest-ranking Democrat, has publicly insisted the party would rally around any chosen nominee but has privately contended with concern within the party about Sanders’ radical agenda and its likely impact on congressional races.