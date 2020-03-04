0
Wednesday 4 March 2020 - 16:53

New Zealand Teen Arrested after Threat to Mosque

Story Code : 848426
New Zealand Teen Arrested after Threat to Mosque
As New Zealand prepares to mark the one-year anniversary of the massacre by a self-avowed white supremacist that killed 51 Muslim worshippers, police condemned the threat and increased patrols at two mosques that were attacked.

The intimidating message made on an encrypted messaging app reportedly showed a man in a balaclava sitting in a car outside the Al Noor mosque accompanied by threatening text and a gun emoji.

"This type of imagery has no place in Aotearoa New Zealand - it is abhorrent and will not be tolerated," Canterbury police commander superintendent John Price said in a statement, referring to the country by both its Maori and English names.

He said the man, who has not been named, was arrested after police executed a search warrant at a Christchurch address and located several items, including a vehicle.

Price said the man had been charged on an unrelated matter, which was not disclosed, and police were still gathering evidence over the mosque threat.

He said police had also increased patrols around the Al Noor and Linwood mosques and would be maintaining "a visible presence" as the Mar 15 anniversary approaches.

"The safety of the community is our utmost priority," he said.

Price praised members of the public who reported the threatening image and warned against sharing it online.

He said the image had been referred to New Zealand's chief censor David Shanks to see if it should be classified as objectionable material, which would make sharing it a crime punishable by up to 14 years in jail.

Shanks last year outlawed video livestreamed on social media during the shooting and a Christchurch man who later shared it was jailed for six months.

The alleged mosque attacker Brenton Tarrant, an Australian national, is due to go on trial on Jun 2 facing terrorism charges plus 51 counts of murder and 40 of attempted murder over the killings.
Source : CNA
Comment


Featured Stories
Turks are Our Brotherly People, Having Serious Conflicts Between Us is Illogical: President Assad
Turks are Our Brotherly People, Having Serious Conflicts Between Us is Illogical: President Assad
Chinese Cybersecurity Firm Says That CIA Been Hacking China for 11 Years
Chinese Cybersecurity Firm Says That CIA Been Hacking China for 11 Years
4 March 2020
Petition Submitted to Supreme Court to Prevent Netanyahu from Presiding New Government: Israel
Petition Submitted to Supreme Court to Prevent Netanyahu from Presiding New Government: Israel
4 March 2020
Pelosi Describes Donald Trump as The
Pelosi Describes Donald Trump as The 'Most Dangerous Person in the History of America'
4 March 2020
President Assad Issues Decree Setting Date of Parliamentary Elections
President Assad Issues Decree Setting Date of Parliamentary Elections
4 March 2020
Occupation, Apartheid Winner of Israeli Regime’s Elections: Saeb Erekat
Occupation, Apartheid Winner of Israeli Regime’s Elections: Saeb Erekat
4 March 2020
Iranian Activists Gathered In Front of the Indian Embassy Condemn Deadly Violence against Muslims
Iranian Activists Gathered In Front of the Indian Embassy Condemn Deadly Violence against Muslims
4 March 2020
After the So-Called Peace Deal, Taliban Carried Out Dozens of Attacks on Afghan Army Bases
After the So-Called Peace Deal, Taliban Carried Out Dozens of Attacks on Afghan Army Bases
4 March 2020
14 Former British Soldiers Who Fought in Afghanistan have Died by Suicide
14 Former British Soldiers Who Fought in Afghanistan have Died by Suicide
3 March 2020
Hamas Praises Russia for Defending Palestinian Rights and Dismissing US Pro-Israel Plan
Hamas Praises Russia for Defending Palestinian Rights and Dismissing US Pro-Israel Plan
3 March 2020
Zarif Condemned the Wave of Organised Violence against Indian Muslims
Zarif Condemned the Wave of Organised Violence against Indian Muslims
3 March 2020
Syrian Army Liberates Two New Towns East of Idlib
Syrian Army Liberates Two New Towns East of Idlib
3 March 2020
Israel Election: Benjamin Netanyahu Declares Victory
Israel Election: Benjamin Netanyahu Declares Victory
3 March 2020