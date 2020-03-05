0
Thursday 5 March 2020 - 00:24

US Coronavirus: Death Toll Rises to 11

Story Code : 848465
US Coronavirus: Death Toll Rises to 11
“We extend our deepest condolences to the loved ones of this patient,” Dr. Aimee Sisson, the health officer in California’s Placer County, said in a Wednesday statement. “While we have expected more cases, this death is an unfortunate milestone in our efforts to fight this disease, and one that we never wanted to see.”

Sisson said the deceased was an elderly man at the Kaiser Permanente Roseville Medical Center, north of the state capital of Sacramento. Ten healthcare workers at the facility and five emergency responders were placed in isolation after exposure to the patient, but according to the Los Angeles Times, they have not yet shown symptoms of infection.

More than 50 people in California have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, with 138 total cases in the country, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

In Washington state, the total number of coronavirus cases rose Wednesday to 39, all of which are concentrated in the Puget Sound area. Governor Jay Inslee has declared a state of emergency, and Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan issued a proclamation of civil emergency, although local health officials have noted that there is not widespread local transmission, local CBS affiliate KIRO reported. Schools in western parts of the state have been closing for cleaning, some through the end of the week.

Worldwide, 95,000 cases have been reported, with 51,100 people having recovered and 3,252 having died from the illness since it was identified in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. According to the World Health Organization, the disease has a mortality rate of about 3.4%, roughly equivalent to that of pertussis, also called whooping cough.
Comment


Featured Stories
Turks are Our Brotherly People, Having Serious Conflicts Between Us is Illogical: President Assad
Turks are Our Brotherly People, Having Serious Conflicts Between Us is Illogical: President Assad
Chinese Cybersecurity Firm Says That CIA Been Hacking China for 11 Years
Chinese Cybersecurity Firm Says That CIA Been Hacking China for 11 Years
4 March 2020
Petition Submitted to Supreme Court to Prevent Netanyahu from Presiding New Government: Israel
Petition Submitted to Supreme Court to Prevent Netanyahu from Presiding New Government: Israel
4 March 2020
Pelosi Describes Donald Trump as The
Pelosi Describes Donald Trump as The 'Most Dangerous Person in the History of America'
4 March 2020
President Assad Issues Decree Setting Date of Parliamentary Elections
President Assad Issues Decree Setting Date of Parliamentary Elections
4 March 2020
Occupation, Apartheid Winner of Israeli Regime’s Elections: Saeb Erekat
Occupation, Apartheid Winner of Israeli Regime’s Elections: Saeb Erekat
4 March 2020
Iranian Activists Gathered In Front of the Indian Embassy Condemn Deadly Violence against Muslims
Iranian Activists Gathered In Front of the Indian Embassy Condemn Deadly Violence against Muslims
4 March 2020
After the So-Called Peace Deal, Taliban Carried Out Dozens of Attacks on Afghan Army Bases
After the So-Called Peace Deal, Taliban Carried Out Dozens of Attacks on Afghan Army Bases
4 March 2020
14 Former British Soldiers Who Fought in Afghanistan have Died by Suicide
14 Former British Soldiers Who Fought in Afghanistan have Died by Suicide
3 March 2020
Hamas Praises Russia for Defending Palestinian Rights and Dismissing US Pro-Israel Plan
Hamas Praises Russia for Defending Palestinian Rights and Dismissing US Pro-Israel Plan
3 March 2020
Zarif Condemned the Wave of Organised Violence against Indian Muslims
Zarif Condemned the Wave of Organised Violence against Indian Muslims
3 March 2020
Syrian Army Liberates Two New Towns East of Idlib
Syrian Army Liberates Two New Towns East of Idlib
3 March 2020
Israel Election: Benjamin Netanyahu Declares Victory
Israel Election: Benjamin Netanyahu Declares Victory
3 March 2020