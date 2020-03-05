0
Thursday 5 March 2020 - 10:10

Palestinians Protest after Israeli Bulldozers Began Clearing Land

Story Code : 848542
Palestinians Protest after Israeli Bulldozers Began Clearing Land
Villagers on Wednesday from nearby Qusra challenged troops guarding Israeli bulldozers as they worked in a field close to Migdalim settlement in the northern West Bank, Al Jazeera reported.

In another nearby village, Beita, residents protested across several days, planting a Palestinian flag and erecting a tent on the hilltop of al-Arma to defend it against settlers from Itamar settlement, near the city of Nablus. Some demonstrators hurled rocks at Israeli troops.

"I came here because this is my land, and I want to die on my land, but they are not letting me come near it," said Joudat Odeh from Qusra.

"They are happy at the victory of Netanyahu," said Odeh, 70. "They are coming to control this land, and we are helpless."

Scuffles intensified this week as Israelis voted in an election with Palestinians saying settlers had been emboldened by US President Donald Trump's so-called Middle East plan and Israeli election rhetoric about annexing settlements.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party leads the vote count after Monday's election, but with 99 percent of votes counted on Wednesday, he was still short of securing enough seats for a governing coalition.

Victory would pave the way for Netanyahu to make good on his pledge to annexe settlements in the West Bank under Trump's plan.

Palestinians have rejected the proposal, saying it would kill their dream of establishing a viable state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, territory Israel occupied in the 1967 Middle East war.

More than 400,000 illegal Israeli settlers now live among about three million Palestinians in the West Bank, with a further 200,000 settlers in East Jerusalem al-Quds.
Comment


Featured Stories
290 Million Students Out of School Due to Coronavirus Outbreak
290 Million Students Out of School Due to Coronavirus Outbreak
Israel Uses Human Shield Tactics Again in Syria, Forcing 2 Civilian Planes to Change Course
Israel Uses Human Shield Tactics Again in Syria, Forcing 2 Civilian Planes to Change Course
5 March 2020
Palestinians Protest after Israeli Bulldozers Began Clearing Land
Palestinians Protest after Israeli Bulldozers Began Clearing Land
5 March 2020
Turks are Our Brotherly People, Having Serious Conflicts Between Us is Illogical: President Assad
Turks are Our Brotherly People, Having Serious Conflicts Between Us is Illogical: President Assad
4 March 2020
Chinese Cybersecurity Firm Says That CIA Been Hacking China for 11 Years
Chinese Cybersecurity Firm Says That CIA Been Hacking China for 11 Years
4 March 2020
Petition Submitted to Supreme Court to Prevent Netanyahu from Presiding New Government: Israel
Petition Submitted to Supreme Court to Prevent Netanyahu from Presiding New Government: Israel
4 March 2020
Pelosi Describes Donald Trump as The
Pelosi Describes Donald Trump as The 'Most Dangerous Person in the History of America'
4 March 2020
President Assad Issues Decree Setting Date of Parliamentary Elections
President Assad Issues Decree Setting Date of Parliamentary Elections
4 March 2020
Occupation, Apartheid Winner of Israeli Regime’s Elections: Saeb Erekat
Occupation, Apartheid Winner of Israeli Regime’s Elections: Saeb Erekat
4 March 2020
Iranian Activists Gathered In Front of the Indian Embassy Condemn Deadly Violence against Muslims
Iranian Activists Gathered In Front of the Indian Embassy Condemn Deadly Violence against Muslims
4 March 2020
After the So-Called Peace Deal, Taliban Carried Out Dozens of Attacks on Afghan Army Bases
After the So-Called Peace Deal, Taliban Carried Out Dozens of Attacks on Afghan Army Bases
4 March 2020
14 Former British Soldiers Who Fought in Afghanistan have Died by Suicide
14 Former British Soldiers Who Fought in Afghanistan have Died by Suicide
3 March 2020
Hamas Praises Russia for Defending Palestinian Rights and Dismissing US Pro-Israel Plan
Hamas Praises Russia for Defending Palestinian Rights and Dismissing US Pro-Israel Plan
3 March 2020