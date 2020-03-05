Iran Coronavirus Death Toll Climbs to 107, with 3,513 Infections

Islam Times - Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said on Thursday that the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in Iran has risen to 107 with 3,513 confirmed cases.

The novel coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, has killed 107 people in Iran, said Jahanpour, adding that of the total 8,532 who have been so far tested for the virus, 3,513 were diagnosed with the new virus since its outbreak in the country, said Jahanpour.Provinces like Gilan, Qom, and Tehran are reporting a growing number of infections, he noted.739 patients infected by the coronavirus have so far recovered from the disease, the official added.According to the latest reports, the novel coronavirus has infected 93,191 people in 80 countries, claiming 3,203 lives.