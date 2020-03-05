0
Thursday 5 March 2020 - 16:03

China Urged IAEA to Act Impartially over Iran’s Nuclear Case

Story Code : 848621
China Urged IAEA to Act Impartially over Iran’s Nuclear Case
The United States' 'wrong approach' has led to the current situation of ran nuclear deal, he said, also urging the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to comply with the principles of impartiality regarding Iran’s nuclear program.

Speaking in his weekly press briefing on Wed., he pointed to the IAEA’s new report on Iran and said, “we have taken note of the IAEA's latest reports on Iran. It confirms that the agency's verification activities on Iran's implementation of the JCPOA have been going on, that Iran has not taken the fifth step of reducing commitments and has not diverted declared nuclear material for other purposes. China encourages Iran to continue cooperation with the agency. At the same time, we hope the agency will uphold the principle of objectivity, impartiality and neutrality, exercise safeguards oversight on Iran in strict accordance with its mandate, and work together with Iran to resolve relevant issues.”

“I reiterate, the US unilateral withdrawal from the JCPOA and maximum pressure on Iran is the root cause of the current Iranian nuclear crisis. The US should give up its wrong approach and leave room for dialogue and negotiation. Parties to the deal should follow the step-by-step and reciprocal approach and seek full and effective implementation within the Joint Commission framework. The IAEA board should properly handle the issue and support diplomatic efforts to preserve the JCPOA. China will continue to work in close collaboration with relevant parties to uphold the deal and realize a political and diplomatic solution of the issue,” he added.

The IAEA issued two reports on the Iranian nuclear issue on March 3. One is a quarterly report on Iran's implementation of JCPOA obligations. It says Iranian stockpile of enriched uranium has exceeded one ton and Iran is continuing violation of limits in other key areas set out in the deal. The other is a report on Iran's implementation of the comprehensive safeguards agreement and the additional protocol. It asks Iran to provide access to two locations.
Comment


Featured Stories
Imam Khamenei Condemns the Violence against Muslims in India
Imam Khamenei Condemns the Violence against Muslims in India
Ankara Will Deploy 1,000 Special Forces to Greek Border to Prevent Migrants from Coming Back
Ankara Will Deploy 1,000 Special Forces to Greek Border to Prevent Migrants from Coming Back
5 March 2020
290 Million Students Out of School Due to Coronavirus Outbreak
290 Million Students Out of School Due to Coronavirus Outbreak
5 March 2020
Israel Uses Human Shield Tactics Again in Syria, Forcing 2 Civilian Planes to Change Course
Israel Uses Human Shield Tactics Again in Syria, Forcing 2 Civilian Planes to Change Course
5 March 2020
Palestinians Protest after Israeli Bulldozers Began Clearing Land
Palestinians Protest after Israeli Bulldozers Began Clearing Land
5 March 2020
Turks are Our Brotherly People, Having Serious Conflicts Between Us is Illogical: President Assad
Turks are Our Brotherly People, Having Serious Conflicts Between Us is Illogical: President Assad
4 March 2020
Chinese Cybersecurity Firm Says That CIA Been Hacking China for 11 Years
Chinese Cybersecurity Firm Says That CIA Been Hacking China for 11 Years
4 March 2020
Petition Submitted to Supreme Court to Prevent Netanyahu from Presiding New Government: Israel
Petition Submitted to Supreme Court to Prevent Netanyahu from Presiding New Government: Israel
4 March 2020
Pelosi Describes Donald Trump as The
Pelosi Describes Donald Trump as The 'Most Dangerous Person in the History of America'
4 March 2020
President Assad Issues Decree Setting Date of Parliamentary Elections
President Assad Issues Decree Setting Date of Parliamentary Elections
4 March 2020
Occupation, Apartheid Winner of Israeli Regime’s Elections: Saeb Erekat
Occupation, Apartheid Winner of Israeli Regime’s Elections: Saeb Erekat
4 March 2020
Iranian Activists Gathered In Front of the Indian Embassy Condemn Deadly Violence against Muslims
Iranian Activists Gathered In Front of the Indian Embassy Condemn Deadly Violence against Muslims
4 March 2020
After the So-Called Peace Deal, Taliban Carried Out Dozens of Attacks on Afghan Army Bases
After the So-Called Peace Deal, Taliban Carried Out Dozens of Attacks on Afghan Army Bases
4 March 2020