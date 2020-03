Islam Times - Syrian Democratic Forces shot down a Turkish army reconnaissance plane, near the M4 international road, northeastern Syria.

SDF targeted the plane in the area between Ain Issa and the silos of Sharkrak, on the international highway between Aleppo and Hasaka.The Turkish army and its terrorist factions continue to launch their aggression against the regions of northeastern Syria, in violation of the ceasefire agreements, while the SDF is responding within its legitimate right.