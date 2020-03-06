0
Ceasefire Brokered by Russia and Turkey Has Come Into Effect in Syria's Idlib

The deal was signed in Moscow on Thursday by Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The situation in northern Syria has recently calmed down after deadly clashes between Ankara and Damascus.

A live video released by Sputnik shows the village of Khan Assubul in Idlib Province after Syria and Turkey-backed militants in the area agreed to a ceasefire deal.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan earlier held talks in the Kremlin, agreeing to create a security corridor around the M4 Damascus-Aleppo international highway to prevent further escalation in Syria.

Idlib has been for weeks scene for fierce battles between Turkish-backed terrorists and Syrian Army.

The Syrian Army has stepped up its operations aimed at regaining control of the northwestern province, the last stronghold of Takfiri militants, with Ankara offering all forms of support to terrorists even deploying its forces in the area.
