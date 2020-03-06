Suicide Bombing In Front of the US Embassy in Tunisia

Islam Times - Tunisian media has announced a suicide bombing in front of the American embassy in Tunisia.

Tunisian media reported that the suicide bomber was riding a motorcycle, who detonated himself with an explosive belt, targeting a security patrol in the road adjacent to the American embassy in the outskirts of the capital Tunisia.Radio "Mosaique" reported that the explosion resulted in 5 injuries of varying severity among the security forces who were present on the spot.According to the same source, the explosion did not result in deaths except for the suicide bomber who blew himself up.For its part, the US embassy called on its Facebook page, to stay away from the area of the explosion, noting that the security services are working at the scene.