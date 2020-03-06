0
Friday 6 March 2020 - 12:47

27 Killed, 29 Injured in Western Kabul Deadly Attack

Story Code : 848760
Eyewitness footage from the scene shows Abdullah interrupted during a commemoration ceremony for the killing of Abdul Ali Mazani, a leader of the predominantly Shiite Hazara ethnic group in 1995, RT reported.

"The attack started with a boom, apparently a rocket landed in the area, Abdullah and some other politicians ... escaped the attack unhurt," eyewitness Fraidoon Kwazoon said.

Meanwhile, Afghan President President Ashraf Ghani called it a “a crime against humanity and against the national unity of Afghanistan.”

No group has claimed responsibility for the assault yet.

