0
Friday 6 March 2020 - 16:06

Washington Could've Sent Military Equipments if the New Ceasefire Hadn't been Negotiated: Erdogan

Story Code : 848792
Washington Could
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has stated that the country hasn't received any military equipment from the US for its Operation Spring Shield in Syria, but added that Washington could have sent some if the new ceasefire hadn't been negotiated. He once again confirmed requesting Patriot air defence systems from the US, but noted that the Russian S-400 will be activated on schedule in April.

Erdogan praised the ceasefire agreement, which is supposed put an end to hostilities in Idlib Province, saying that it not only protects Turkey’s borders, but also protects local troops and civilians, as well as establishes a basis for further normalisation of the situation in the region.

The president also noted that the status of the Turkish observation posts in Idlib will remain unchanged despite alterations to the status of Operation Spring Shield assuring that Ankara's troops will simply monitor adherence to the ceasefire agreement, rather than "control the field".

Escalation in Idlib

The violence in Syria's Idlib Province escalated after local terrorist groups intensified their attacks against the Syrian Army. Damascus' responded to the attacks, but struck Turkish troops along with the militants. Ankara vowed to retaliate over the incident, conducting strikes against Syrian forces in Idlib and accusing them of violating the 2018 Sochi agreements.

The Russian Defence Ministry, however, noted that Turkish forces were not supposed to be in the areas targeted by the Syrian Army’s fire, while President Putin later added that no one, including the Syrians, were aware that Turkish troops were stationed there.

In a bid to stop hostilities in the region, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan came to Moscow to negotiate a ceasefire for Idlib with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The two countries agreed it would take effect on midnight 6 March with Ankara sending in additional troops to its observation posts. In addition, the sides agreed to establish a security corridor and organise joint patrols along the M4 highway.
Related Stories
Nuclear power should either be allowed for everyone or banned completely: Turkey’s Erdogan
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has criticized double standards regarding atomic activities of the United Nations members, saying nuclear ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Washington Considers Starting Nuclear Conflict As Political Option: Moscow
Washington Considers Starting Nuclear Conflict As Political Option: Moscow
Suicide Bombing In Front of the US Embassy in Tunisia
Suicide Bombing In Front of the US Embassy in Tunisia
6 March 2020
Ceasefire Brokered by Russia and Turkey Has Come Into Effect in Syria
Ceasefire Brokered by Russia and Turkey Has Come Into Effect in Syria's Idlib
6 March 2020
Zarif Adviser & Former Envoy to Syria Dies of Coronavirus
Zarif Adviser & Former Envoy to Syria Dies of Coronavirus
6 March 2020
Imam Khamenei Condemns the Violence against Muslims in India
Imam Khamenei Condemns the Violence against Muslims in India
5 March 2020
Ankara Will Deploy 1,000 Special Forces to Greek Border to Prevent Migrants from Coming Back
Ankara Will Deploy 1,000 Special Forces to Greek Border to Prevent Migrants from Coming Back
5 March 2020
290 Million Students Out of School Due to Coronavirus Outbreak
290 Million Students Out of School Due to Coronavirus Outbreak
5 March 2020
Israel Uses Human Shield Tactics Again in Syria, Forcing 2 Civilian Planes to Change Course
Israel Uses Human Shield Tactics Again in Syria, Forcing 2 Civilian Planes to Change Course
5 March 2020
Palestinians Protest after Israeli Bulldozers Began Clearing Land
Palestinians Protest after Israeli Bulldozers Began Clearing Land
5 March 2020
Turks are Our Brotherly People, Having Serious Conflicts Between Us is Illogical: President Assad
Turks are Our Brotherly People, Having Serious Conflicts Between Us is Illogical: President Assad
4 March 2020
Chinese Cybersecurity Firm Says That CIA Been Hacking China for 11 Years
Chinese Cybersecurity Firm Says That CIA Been Hacking China for 11 Years
4 March 2020
Petition Submitted to Supreme Court to Prevent Netanyahu from Presiding New Government: Israel
Petition Submitted to Supreme Court to Prevent Netanyahu from Presiding New Government: Israel
4 March 2020
Pelosi Describes Donald Trump as The
Pelosi Describes Donald Trump as The 'Most Dangerous Person in the History of America'
4 March 2020