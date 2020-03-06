0
Friday 6 March 2020 - 16:14

Pakistan Appreciates Iran Leader’s Condemnation of Violence Against Indian Muslims

“I want to thank Supreme Leader Khamenei, & President Erdogan, for speaking against the oppression & massacre of Muslims in India & Kashmiris in IOJK by the Hindu Supremacist Modi regime,” wrote Imran Khan in a Friday tweet.

“Sadly, few voices from the Muslim World are speaking out & condemning this; & more voices are being raised in the West condemning the Hindu Supremacist Modi regime's massacre of Muslims in India & Kashmiris in IOJK,” he added.

On Thursday, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei slammed the violence against Muslims in India, calling on New Delhi to stand against extremists.

“The hearts of Muslims all over the world are grieving over the massacre of Muslims in India. The govt of India should confront extremist Hindus & their parties & stop the massacre of Muslims in order to prevent India’s isolation from the world of Islam,” according to the English Twitter account of the Leader.

The Indian parliament in December passed a law that fast-tracks citizenship for persecuted non-Muslim minorities from neighboring countries. More than 40 people were killed last week in New Delhi in sectarian violence sparked by the citizenship law.

Experts warn that the law could ultimately lead to expulsion or detention — but, even if not, contributes to marginalization.

Foreign Minister Zarif also in a tweet condemned the recent deadly atrocities against Indian Muslims by pro-government Hindu mobs. Indian authorities then summoned Iran’s Ambassador to India Ali Chegeni to file a “strong protest” over Zarif’s tweet.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi supported positions adopted by his Iranian counterpart on condemnation of organized violence against Indian Muslims.
