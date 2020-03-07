0
Saturday 7 March 2020 - 01:15

Six Shelling Have Been Registered Since the Beginning of Ceasefire in Idlib: Russian Military

Story Code : 848875
Six Shelling Have Been Registered Since the Beginning of Ceasefire in Idlib: Russian Military
The Russian Centre for Syrian Reconciliation says it has registered at least 6 violations by militants operating in Syria's Idlib province since the new ceasefire took effect.

"Six shelling have been registered since the beginning of ceasefire at midnight on 6 March", Rear Admiral Oleg Zhuravlev, the commander of the centre, said at a daily briefing.

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, agreed on a ceasefire in Idlib, which started at midnight. The sides also agreed to create a security corridor six kilometers (3.7 miles) north and south of the M4 highway in Syria, which connects the provinces of Latakia and Aleppo.

Following the ceasefire agreement, the situation in northern Syria calmed down following major clashes between Ankara and Damascus.

Last week, Turkey launched Operation Spring Shield in response to an airstrike performed against Idlib militants by the Syrian Army that killed at least 34 Turkish servicemen.

According to Moscow,  the Turkish soldiers were operating amongst Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (formerly known as Al-Nusra Front) militants. Ankara later claimed its army had "neutralised" up to 300 Syrian soldiers.

Russia has also repeatedly said that Turkey has failed to implement its commitments under the Sochi deal, particularly with distinguishing between members of the armed opposition who are ready to engage in peace talks and members of terrorist groups. On 18 September, Erdogan and Putin agreed in Sochi to create a demilitarised buffer zone in the province that is freed from the presence of terrorists and heavy weaponry.

The situation in the northwestern province of Idlib has escalated since late February, after militants intensified their attacks against Syrian government forces. Damascus responded to the attacks, while Turkish troops in the area were caught in the strikes and suffered casualties. The Russian Defence Ministry said that Turkish forces were not supposed to be in the area targeted by the Syrian Army's fire.
Related Stories
The West Ignores Turkey’s Illegal Deployment of Troops to Syria’s Idlib: Russian Military
Islam Times - The West continues to ignore the deployment of troops by Turkey to Syria’s Idlib in violation of international law, spokesman for ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Washington Considers Starting Nuclear Conflict As Political Option: Moscow
Washington Considers Starting Nuclear Conflict As Political Option: Moscow
Suicide Bombing In Front of the US Embassy in Tunisia
Suicide Bombing In Front of the US Embassy in Tunisia
6 March 2020
Ceasefire Brokered by Russia and Turkey Has Come Into Effect in Syria
Ceasefire Brokered by Russia and Turkey Has Come Into Effect in Syria's Idlib
6 March 2020
Zarif Adviser & Former Envoy to Syria Dies of Coronavirus
Zarif Adviser & Former Envoy to Syria Dies of Coronavirus
6 March 2020
Imam Khamenei Condemns the Violence against Muslims in India
Imam Khamenei Condemns the Violence against Muslims in India
5 March 2020
Ankara Will Deploy 1,000 Special Forces to Greek Border to Prevent Migrants from Coming Back
Ankara Will Deploy 1,000 Special Forces to Greek Border to Prevent Migrants from Coming Back
5 March 2020
290 Million Students Out of School Due to Coronavirus Outbreak
290 Million Students Out of School Due to Coronavirus Outbreak
5 March 2020
Israel Uses Human Shield Tactics Again in Syria, Forcing 2 Civilian Planes to Change Course
Israel Uses Human Shield Tactics Again in Syria, Forcing 2 Civilian Planes to Change Course
5 March 2020
Palestinians Protest after Israeli Bulldozers Began Clearing Land
Palestinians Protest after Israeli Bulldozers Began Clearing Land
5 March 2020
Turks are Our Brotherly People, Having Serious Conflicts Between Us is Illogical: President Assad
Turks are Our Brotherly People, Having Serious Conflicts Between Us is Illogical: President Assad
4 March 2020
Chinese Cybersecurity Firm Says That CIA Been Hacking China for 11 Years
Chinese Cybersecurity Firm Says That CIA Been Hacking China for 11 Years
4 March 2020
Petition Submitted to Supreme Court to Prevent Netanyahu from Presiding New Government: Israel
Petition Submitted to Supreme Court to Prevent Netanyahu from Presiding New Government: Israel
4 March 2020
Pelosi Describes Donald Trump as The
Pelosi Describes Donald Trump as The 'Most Dangerous Person in the History of America'
4 March 2020