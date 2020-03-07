0
Saturday 7 March 2020 - 10:39

Iranian MP Fatemeh Rahbar Dies from Coronavirus

Iranian MP Fatemeh Rahbar Dies from Coronavirus
Iran is one of the countries outside China most affected by the epidemic. As of Friday, the country had reported 4,747 infections.

The MP who died on Friday is Fatemeh Rahbar, a conservative lawmaker from Tehran, Tasnim said. It did not say if she was included in the country’s official toll of 124 deaths from the virus, given on Friday.

Head of Iranian Health Ministry’s Public Relations and Information Center Kianoush Jahanpour on Friday confirmed 1,234 new cases of infection, including 17 deaths.

The record-breaking increase in the number of new infections raises the total number of confirmed cases to 4,744 and the overall death toll to 124, he said.

So far, 913 people have recovered and been discharged from hospital, he added.

The virus has so far infected several Iranian officials, and killed a few of them, including Mohammad Mirmohammadi, a member of the Expediency Council, and Hossein Sheikholeslam, a former Iranian ambassador to Syria, an adviser to Zarif and a deputy foreign minister from 1981 to 1997, who died of the virus at the age of 67 on Thursday.
