Saturday 7 March 2020 - 11:40

China Dismisses US Accusation That It had Fired Laser at American Surveillance Aircraft

The US Pacific Fleet said in late February that a Chinese warship had fired a laser at a US naval patrol aircraft flying in airspace above international waters west of Guam, Reuters reported.

China’s defense ministry said on Feb. 17 a US P-8A patrol aircraft ignored warnings and engaged in behavior that endangered personnel on both sides as Chinese ships were conducting a routine naval drill. The statement, quoting ministry spokesperson Ren Guoqiang, was posted on the ministry’s official Wechat account on Friday.

All of China’s actions during the event were safe, professional, and in accordance with international law, it said, without providing further details.
