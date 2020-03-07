0
Saturday 7 March 2020 - 12:22

Thousands Protest Modi's Upcoming Bangladesh Visit

Story Code : 848996
The huge numbers of Bangladeshi nationals are lodging a strong protest against Modi over communal clashes in Delhi that left 51 people dead and against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Sputnik reported.

A mass gathering started off from the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in Dhaka and blocked several roads in the capital city, leading to hours of traffic jams on the roads.

The protesters threw stones at posters of Modi and burned his portraits with many of them shouting slogans and carrying banners reading: “Stop killing Muslims in Delhi and Kashmir” and “Save Indian Muslims”.

The protesters demanded Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to cancel the visit by Modi.

According to reports, the Muslim parties have announced a countrywide protest for March 12 and a human chain will be formed. The protesters have been asked to join the rally wearing black shrouds, carrying black flags, and shoes.

The protesters are also planning to cordon off the airport route on March 17.

The large-scale violence in India’s national capital Delhi that left 51 people dead and over 400 injured in Hindu-Muslim clashes has evoked a sharp response from the international community.

The three-day clashes between Hindus and Muslims in Delhi on February 23-25 have become a reason for condemnation of India with politicians in Pakistan, Iran and, Turkey raising concerns over the large scale of violence.
