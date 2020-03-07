Two AIPAC Conference Attendees Test Positive for Coronavirus

Islam Times - The American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) said two people who attended its conference have tested positive for coronavirus.

The pro-Israel lobbying group said in an updated statement to attendees, speakers, administration and Capitol Hill offices on Friday that the two individuals affected traveled from New York to Washington, D.C. to attend the March 1-3 conference.“We have continued to remain in constant communication with the Westchester County Health Department and the DC Health Department which is coordinating with the New York Health Department, and national health authorities,” the AIPAC statement reads.Attendees and speakers at the conference included Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., former 2020 Democratic candidate Mike Bloomberg, former candidate Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and several other lawmakers on both sides of the political aisle.The group’s website says that more than about 18,000 people attend its conference from across the country, and that two-thirds of Congress participate.AIPAC had previously alerted conference participants on Wednesday that a group of conference-goers may have had contact with a coronavirus patient before traveling to D.C. for the event, and that they would be under self-quarantine.